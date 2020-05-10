Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Discovered in 1892, Lewis and Clark Caverns were dedicated as Montana’s first state park in 1941. The famous explorers never saw the caverns but the area does overlook about 50 miles of the Lewis and Clark Expedition Trail along the Jefferson River. The spectacular limestone caverns are the finest in the Northwest. Naturally air conditioned, the caves are lined with amazing intricate stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and helictites; they are electrically lighted and safe to visit. Bring a light jacket because inside the caves are much cooler in comparison to the outside temperature.

The tour guides are passionate about what they do and you will learn a lot about the caverns. When you exit the caves after two hours in the dark, the light of day is quite harsh, so bring your sunglasses.

A large population of western big-ear bats at the cave put on a spectacular show in the evening when they fly out to feed on insects. There are no tours during the winter to allow the bats to have a peaceful hibernation.

Canoe, kayak or float on the Jefferson River; the fishing is good, too. Two picnic areas are located along the 3.2-mile road to the Caverns.