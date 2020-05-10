Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

Discovered in 1892, Lewis and Clark Caverns were dedicated as Montana’s first state park in 1941. The famous explorers never saw the caverns but the area does overlook about 50 miles of the Lewis and Clark Expedition Trail along the Jefferson River. The spectacular limestone caverns are the finest in the Northwest. Naturally air conditioned, the caves are lined with amazing intricate stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and helictites; they are electrically lighted and safe to visit. Bring a light jacket because inside the caves are much cooler in comparison to the outside temperature.
The tour guides are passionate about what they do and you will learn a lot about the caverns. When you exit the caves after two hours in the dark, the light of day is quite harsh, so bring your sunglasses.
A large population of western big-ear bats at the cave put on a spectacular show in the evening when they fly out to feed on insects. There are no tours during the winter to allow the bats to have a peaceful hibernation.
Canoe, kayak or float on the Jefferson River; the fishing is good, too. Two picnic areas are located along the 3.2-mile road to the Caverns.
The campground has 40 spaces, three camping cabins, tipi, picnic sites, firewood, flush and vault toilets, showers, group use area, RV dump station, grills/fire rings, picnic tables, trash cans, drinking water, and a food/beverage and gift concession. Pets are allowed if on a leash and under control.
The cabins are handicap-accessible and sleep four comfortably (maximum occupancy is six) with a double bed, a set of bunk beds and room for a cot. Plumbing, kitchen facilities, bedding and linens are not provided, so bring your own sleeping bag or bedding, towels, cook stove, etc. There are electric lights and plug-ins - you may bring your own coffee maker. A table and four chairs are provided and outside each cabin is a picnic table and fire ring. Shower facilities are located nearby.
Lewis and Clark Caverns are a great stop during a trip between Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
If you go
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is located 19 miles west of Three Forks - or 17 miles east of Whitehall on Montana Highway 2.
Open all year, with cave tours from May 1 to Sept. 30
Visitor center, interpretive displays about geologic development and history, café and gift shop.
Evening programs are held Tues. and Fri. during the summer months. Special programs this year are: June 6 – National Trails Day Event; June 7 – Birding Day; Sept. 4 - Star Gazing overnight camp out and breakfast the next morning; Oct. 10 – National Public Lands Day Cave Restoration – volunteers ages 12 and older are invited to help clean up the caves; Oct. 17 – Escape Room in one of the cabins. Bat Week and a music program are also being planned.
For a full listing of subjects and times: www.stateparks.mt.gov; phone 406-287-3541 or 406-287-3032
Campground and cabins are open all year. For reservations call toll free: 855-922-6768
Cave Tours are $15 for adults (15 and up), $10 for children between the ages of 5 and 14, four and under are free – due to clearance, backpacks or bulky items are not allowed.
May 1 - June 14: 9:00 a.m. - 4:30pm
June 15 – Aug. 19: 9:00am - 6:30pm
August 20 – Sept. 30: 9:00am - 4:30pm
The tour is great for all ages and kids will love it.
The ¾-mile walk uphill to the cave can be a strenuous. The two-hour, two-mile walking trip deep into the mountain requires a lot of stooping and bending with many stairs up and down, slippery areas, and a short slide that can be difficult for someone with knee or back problems; but handrails throughout the caverns help steady you. If you are claustrophobic you might want to think twice. If unable to meet the physical challenges, call the park for details about a modified Paradise Tour and times.
Paradise Tour - $10 for seniors; children under 4 are free. This tour is on the level and much easier for seniors and very young children; it is wheelchair accessible.
Wild Cave tours will be conducted into side passages of the cave that are not seen by others – Sun. and Tues. mid-June to mid-Aug. at 5:20 p.m. The three-hour tours are by reservation, limited to 10 individuals, and cost $40/person.
