Lewis & Clark in Southwest Montana

That morning, Clark, 20 men, Sacagawea and her baby, and 50 horses traveled south along the Bitterroot River, following the route they had come the previous year. Clark returned across Lost Trail Pass to Camp Fortunate to retrieve the dugouts and supplies cached there earlier, and then proceeded down the Jefferson River to the Three Forks. From there he and his party traveled east through the fertile Gallatin Valley, known by the Indians as "Valley of the Flowers." Sacagawea directed Clark to a gap in the mountains - Bozeman Pass - and the party arrived on the banks of the Yellowstone River just south of Livingston. The Yellowstone is the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48 states, and Clark's trip along it held pleasant surprises and visual wonders--as it does today. It is easy to miss the beauty that surrounds you while driving through the Lower Yellowstone region of Montana past Billings and Pompey's Pillar where Clark engraved his name on July 25, 1806. Unlike the mountains of western Montana with their majestic vistas, the beauty of the plains and prairies is gentler and easier to overlook with its subtle colors and rugged badlands.