Lewis & Clark in Southwest Montana

After completing an arduous 18-mile portage around the Great Falls of the Missouri, the Corps of Discovery once again took to the river. On July 19, 1805, Lewis and Clark were paddling upstream between towering rocks that seemed "ready to tumble," as Lewis wrote, "I shall call them Gates of the Mountains.” Today, you can take a 105-minute boat cruise to see these 1,200-foot limestone cliffs, plus ancient Native American pictographs, and wildlife like the explorers may have seen.
In Helena, Montana’s capital city, plan to visit the Montana Historical Society Museum and the State Capitol Building where Charlie Russell's largest mural – a scene of Lewis and Clark meeting Salish Indians at Ross' Hole – is displayed.
Traveling south from Helena on US 12 and 287 you will pass by Canyon Ferry Lake and recreation area.
At the junction of US 287 and I-90, exit onto I-90 and travel three miles east to the Three Forks exit.
After traveling 2,500 miles from its mouth, Lewis and Clark found the headwaters of the Missouri River here at the confluence of three rivers they named after Secretary of the Treasury Albert Gallatin, Secretary of State James Madison, and President Thomas Jefferson. At Headwaters State Park climb past the Pioneer Graves to the top of the hill above the interpretive exhibits for a view of Fort Rock and the surrounding mountain ranges.
Lewis and Clark explored the forks July 25-30, looking for the one that could take them through the Continental Divide. Sacagawea showed the explorers where her people's camp had been when Hidatsa braves captured her five years earlier. A plaque in the city park commemorates her contribution to the expedition's success.
The captains chose to follow the western-most river, named the Jefferson for "the author of our enterprise," in search of a route to the Pacific. From Three Forks follow US 287/MT2 westward and stay on MT 2. A major attraction along the way is Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park. Despite its name, the explorers were unaware of these beautiful limestone caverns that have some of the most beautiful underground landscape in the nation.
The Jefferson Valley was a major hunting ground and wintering area for several Indian tribes. Traveling up the Jefferson River was a strenuous task for the Corps of Discovery. The boats were pulled up the canyon by means of a long rawhide towline that broke in the rapids with near calamitous results. On August 1, after a long day of hard work, the tired and hungry men pitched camp. Hunters killed deer and antelope, and the party celebrated Clark's 35th birthday. Clark returned through here in 1806.
In Whitehall you can view 12 murals depicting the Lewis and Clark Expedition painted by muralist Kit Mather on buildings throughout the business district.
Turn south along Routes 55 and 41 following the Jefferson River through productive cattle country. Along the way Beaverhead Rock, a massive sandstone outcrop resembling a swimming beaver rises from the landscape about 14 miles north of Dillon.
It has long been an important landmark. Native American hunting parties traveling the Jefferson and Beaverhead rivers passed it on their way to buffalo country in the east. When the expedition paddled upriver, Sacagawea recognized the rock. Her Shoshone tribe's summer camp was near here, and beyond lay their route to the Bitterroot Mountains. The headwaters of the Jefferson River begin where the Beaverhead River and Blacktail Deer Creek converge at Dillon.
One mile northwest of Dillonon Hwy 91, across the railroad tracks and to the right, is Clark's Lookout State Park. Clark climbed this area to get a look at the Beaverhead Valley on August 13, 1805.
At the Beaverhead County Museum, in the Old Depot,is a diorama of the Lewis and Clark expedition at Beaverhead Rock, Native American artifacts, ranching and mining memorabilia, a homesteader's cabin; a boardwalk imprinted with the area's ranch brands and an extensive bird collection.
Twenty miles south of Dillon exit I-15 onto MT 324 to an overlook on the west side of the Clark Canyon Dam reservoir for a view that approximates Camp Fortunate (which is now under the water), but there are interpretive kiosks and canoe. It was here that the expedition obtained from Sacagawea's brother, Chief Cameahwait, some of the horses they needed to take them across the mountain ranges to the west.
On August 12, 1805 Lewis and three men climbed to the top of Lemhi Pass and were disheartened to discover "immence ranges of high mountains still to the West." Having acquired horses, the expedition began an arduous trek across the Continental Divide over Lost Trail Pass into the beautiful Bitterroot Valley.
A Forest Service road leads to Lemhi Pass. There is a small campground and memorial to Sacagawea near the summit. From June to Nov. 1 (weather permitting) the road is open, but the Idaho side is steeper, so traveling with a trailer or motorhome is not recommended.
Backtrack to Grant and take the graveled county road past the ghost town of Bannack, Montana’s first territorial capital and the site of the state’s first major gold strike in 1862, to Rte 278; or backtrack to I-15 and north to Rte 278, a paved shortcut to Montana's western most Lewis and Clark Trail sites, that also closely follows the route Clark took on his return journey eastward in 1806. Chief Joseph and his band of Nez Perce followed this route in 1877 on their 1,500-mile odyssey, and were attacked at the Big Hole National Battlefield in 1877.
The Corps of Discovery Returns in 1806
On their return trip from the Pacific Coast, the Corps of Discovery, guided by five Nez Perce Indians, stopped for three days at Travelers Rest (near Lolo) after crossing Lolo Pass where snow on the trail was 10 feet deep. On July 3, 1806, Lewis wrote, "I took leave of my worthy friend and companion Capt. Clark and the party that accompanyed him."
That morning, Clark, 20 men, Sacagawea and her baby, and 50 horses traveled south along the Bitterroot River, following the route they had come the previous year. Clark returned across Lost Trail Pass to Camp Fortunate to retrieve the dugouts and supplies cached there earlier, and then proceeded down the Jefferson River to the Three Forks. From there he and his party traveled east through the fertile Gallatin Valley, known by the Indians as "Valley of the Flowers." Sacagawea directed Clark to a gap in the mountains - Bozeman Pass - and the party arrived on the banks of the Yellowstone River just south of Livingston. The Yellowstone is the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48 states, and Clark's trip along it held pleasant surprises and visual wonders--as it does today. It is easy to miss the beauty that surrounds you while driving through the Lower Yellowstone region of Montana past Billings and Pompey's Pillar where Clark engraved his name on July 25, 1806. Unlike the mountains of western Montana with their majestic vistas, the beauty of the plains and prairies is gentler and easier to overlook with its subtle colors and rugged badlands.
Lewis' Return Trip
Accompanied by the Nez Perce guides, Lewis and his men traveled northward, down the Bitterroot River and camped near present day Missoula at sunset.
Lewis tried to persuade the Nez Perce to stay with his party until they crossed the Continental Divide, but they were afraid of meeting with a Hidatsa raiding party and told Lewis he didn't need them because the road was a well-beaten track, and even a white man couldn't miss the way. The men had managed to cross communication and cultural barriers to become genuine friends and it was with regret that the Nez Perce and Lewis' party went their separate ways.
Five miles east of Missoula exit I-90 at Bonner onto MT 200 to where Lewis, with nine men, 17 horses, and his Newfoundland dog, Seaman, came to the Blackfoot River, called "Cokalahjshkjt" by the Nez Perce or "The River of the Road to the Buffalo." (This blue-ribbon trout stream was featured in the movie "A River Runs Through It".)
On July 5, 1806, they camped at the confluence of the Blackfoot River and a creek that Lewis named Seaman's Creek after his dog. Today Seaman's Creek is called Monture Creek, named after George Monture, an early day U.S. Army Scout. Lewis described this part of the valley as "prarie of the knobs" because of the mounds along the trail, some of which are seen today. The "knobs" that Lewis described were caused by glaciers dumping rocks along their edges and down icy holes as they melted and slowly retreated to the north some 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. An interpretive sign and view of the knobs can be seen in the town square of Ovando.
There were no encounters with Indians although there were fresh tracks along the trail and Lewis was concerned: "They have a large pasel of horses," he wrote. He expected to meet with either the Hidatsas or another hunting party at any time, so he and the men were "much on our guard both day and night."
Lewis followed the Nez Perce route to the Great Falls of the Missouri to pick up supplies cached there the year before, and then explored the Marias River as a possible route into the fur country of Canada.
Uncertain at their parting of ever seeing each other again, Lewis and Clark reunited on August 12, 1806 just beyond the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri Rivers.
