Old Montana Prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Territorial Prison, built in 1891, resembles a medieval castle and is a fascinating piece of Montana history that anchors the south end of Main Street in Deer Lodge.

The towering gray sandstone walls of the first Territorial Prison in the western United States are 24 feet high and buried four feet deep to prevent escape by tunneling. The walls and guard towers were built in 1893 by convict labor using locally quarried stone. Under the direction of Warden Frank Conley, convicts also built the brick cell house in 1912, the maximum security building and the W.A. Clark Theatre.

In 1979, the last prisoners were moved to the new prison west of town. Today the nine-acre Old Prison museum complex is managed by Powell County Museum & Arts Foundation.

Passing through a large wooden door in the Visitor Center, you enter the enclosed courtyard where convicts once exercised, and two were hanged; visit the austere 1912 cellblock where this year’s featured exhibit will tell you about inmates who lived here during the era of 1912-1920, Montana Law Enforcement Memorial Hall of Honor, and across the yard feel spine tingling chills in the former Women’s Prison that became Maximum Security, see where prisoners worked, received medical care, and enjoyed entertainment at the W.A. Clark Theatre until it was gutted by fire in 1975.