In its 80th year, the Silver Run Ski Education Foundation is hosting their annual fundraising event, the Snowball dinner and auction at 6 p.m., Dec. 14, at Rock Creek Resort.
The non-profit began with a group of skiers from Billings who helped establish the Grizzly Peak Ski Area – now, Red Lodge Mountain. In fact, many of the ski runs at Red Lodge Mountain are named after the members of that group.
The foundation, which focuses on a ski team-building experience for youth, is one the oldest ski organizations in the United States. Focusing on providing a place for kids to grow in integrity, responsibility and community, the team and entire organization provides emotional and physical development, as well as a sense of belonging.
The Snowball dinner and auction includes a gourmet meal, as well as a live and silent auction. Proceeds from the event are contributed to operating expenses and athletic scholarships.
Silver Run hosts races all year long at Red Lodge Mountain – bring your family, friends, a thermos of hot cocoa and watch a time-honored winter sport at its finest.
For more information, full calendar of events, and Snowball dinner tickets, visit silverrunski.com.