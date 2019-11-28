{{featured_button_text}}
Silver Run ski team

The Silver Run ski team offers many racing programs and events held at Red Lodge Mountain.

 Courtesy photo

In its 80th year, the Silver Run Ski Education Foundation is hosting their annual fundraising event, the Snowball dinner and auction at 6 p.m., Dec. 14, at Rock Creek Resort.

The non-profit began with a group of skiers from Billings who helped establish the Grizzly Peak Ski Area – now, Red Lodge Mountain. In fact, many of the ski runs at Red Lodge Mountain are named after the members of that group.

The foundation, which focuses on a ski team-building experience for youth, is one the oldest ski organizations in the United States. Focusing on providing a place for kids to grow in integrity, responsibility and community, the team and entire organization provides emotional and physical development, as well as a sense of belonging.

The Snowball dinner and auction includes a gourmet meal, as well as a live and silent auction. Proceeds from the event are contributed to operating expenses and athletic scholarships.

Silver Run hosts races all year long at Red Lodge Mountain – bring your family, friends, a thermos of hot cocoa and watch a time-honored winter sport at its finest.

For more information, full calendar of events, and Snowball dinner tickets, visit silverrunski.com.

