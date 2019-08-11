Critter Care: 1-3 p.m., Aug. 3
Does your stuffed animal need a veterinary check-up? Vets from the Grizzly Peak Animal Hospital will be at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary to give your stuffie the care it needs. If your stuffie is part of the Stuffie Passport program, then be sure to bring your passports with you! Cost is regular admission to the Sanctuary. Members are free.
Sanctuary Explorers: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Aug. 17
Explore the world of insects around the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary. Designed for ages 4-6, this program includes story time from the Cat in the Hat’s Learning Library series, time outside searching for insects, and a take home craft. Cost is regular admission to the Sanctuary. Members are free.
Evening of Wine & Wildlife: 5-7:30 p.m., Aug. 28
The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary presents our second annual Evening of Wine and Wildlife, featuring wine pairings with appetizers from a variety of Red Lodge restaurants. Tickets will be available at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary. Adults only, no one under 21.
Nocturnal Life Tour: 7-9 p.m., Sept. 20 & Oct. 11
Have you ever wondered what our animals are up to early in the evening? Rarely do we offer the opportunity to experience the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary as the sun sets. Cost is $5 for children ages 4-12 and $12 for adults.
Bear Awareness Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 28
How bear-proof is your campsite? On this National Public Lands Day, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary’s four black bears want to teach you how to be more bear aware. Special talks, guests, and activities will be hosted throughout the day. Cost is regular admission to the Sanctuary.
Halloween Fright Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oct. 26
Have you ever wondered what wild animals might do with a pumpkin? Halloween at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary is your chance to see. We encourage you to wear your costume during this festive fall evening of games, crafts, special talks and tours. Cost is $5 for children ages 4-12 and $12 for adults.
For more information about events and tours call (406) 446-1133 or visit yellowstonewildlifesanctuary.org.