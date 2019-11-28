While many snowbirds head for warmer weather when Montana winters take hold, the snow bunnies love hitting the fresh powder for ski season. Here is where you, family and friends can go for all kinds of ski adventures.
Red Lodge Mountain
For those who just want a day of play on the slopes, single-day tickets start at $67 for adults, $52 for juniors (13-18), $28 for children (6-12) and $52 seniors (65-69) and $22 for 70 and above.
If you can only spare a couple of days for the season and want more bang for your buck, there are multi-day options including 4-packs (four days of skiing) for $199, and 6-Tix (six days of skiing) for adults (19-69) $309; juniors (13-18) $245; children (6 - 12) $125.
There are two options for season passes. The Multi-Mountain Pass allows access to eight partner resorts across five states, including Whitefish and Grand Targhee with discounts on food, retail, lessons and rentals.
The Local’s Pass is great for devoted RLM skiers and riders who want to stay close to home. It includes discounts on food, retail, lessons and rentals. Both season passes include 10 percent off all greens fees at Red Lodge Mountain Golf Course during the summer. Prices vary per age.
RLM offers three onsite dining options, ranging from table service to cafeteria-style. The Main Lodge Cafeteria is located in the base area and offers burgers, soups, sandwiches, chili, snacks, an assortment of soda, beer and wine. The Midway Chalet is located at mid-mountain with unbeatable views. The Bierstubè is a full-service restaurant, open for lunch and après ski, with live music on Saturdays from 3-6 p.m.
Kids 5 and under ski free and the learning area at the Magic Carpet is free to beginner skiers and riders of all ages.
Red Lodge Mountain opens Nov. 29. For more information call (406) 446-2610 or go to redlodgemountain.com/tickets.
Red Lodge Nordic Center
Located two miles west of Red Lodge, off Highway 78, the Red Lodge Nordic Center is ideal for beginners. As many as 15K of groomed, open trails that allow plenty of space to learn and grow as a skier, the Nordic Center is great for the family.
The center offers programs and ski clinics for children and novice skiers during the season. If you want to raise the bar in agility and fitness, skate skiing aids in skier advancement – and since the tracks are raked and ready to, you can go as fast as you want. Check the track grooming center at the Grooming Report for Nordic Center status.
Season passes are $50 per person; $90 for family; $25 for 65 years and older.
For more information visit beartoothtrails.org or email info@beartoothtrails.org.
Silver Run Ski Trails
Pick your adventure. The 4k is an easy trail for beginners; if you are feeling confident and ready for a challenge, the 7k is for the intermediate skier; the 11k is for advanced skiers that can safely manage terrain and speed.
Access: Directions courtesy of The Beartooth Recreational Trails Association: Located just five miles up the West Fork of Rock Creek, Silver Run Ski Trails has three different loops to try.
For more information call the forest service (446-2103) or Sylvan Peak (446-1770) for snow conditions.
Parkside
A diamond in the rough, this trail is lesser-known and challenging. It weaves through trees and has a mild roller-coaster effect.
Access: Directions courtesy of The Beartooth Recreational Trails Association: trailhead is south of Red Lodge on the Main Fork of Rock Creek, up the Beartooth Highway 11 miles, just before the M-K Campground on the left. Keep an eye out for a marked sign for the trail close to the Parkside campground picnic and parking area.
Lake Fork
Not for beginners. Lake Fork offers two loops – the courses are not groomed and level of difficulty varies on the depth of snow. There is a 3k loop for intermediate skiers while advanced skiers can trek Lake Fork Trail to the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. These trails are closed to snowmobiles.
Access: Directions courtesy of The Beartooth Recreational Trails Association: Drive south on Highway 212, park off the highway about 0.25 miles up Lake Fork Road.
Willow Creek Trail
Not an easy trail – very narrow and steep, but the views are incredible. The trail crosses two miles through Willow Creek valley, beginning at Palisades Camp Ground to Red Lodge Mountain parking lot.
Access: Directions courtesy of the Beartooth Ranger District office: Drive north on U.S. Highway 212 towards Red Lodge for .3 miles. Turn left (west) onto the West Fork Road and drive 1.1 miles. Turn right onto Palisades Campground Rd (unpaved). Drive 1.5 miles to Palisades Campground. Enter the campground and drive for another .3 miles to the trailhead. The trailhead is at the far end of the western loop (turn left after the bridge).
Proceed with caution, this area is unpaved not plowed and snow depths can be high and vehicles can get easily stuck.
Palisades Trail
Straight-up steep – be careful. This area is for the advanced and very prepared skier.
Access: Directions courtesy of the Beartooth Ranger District office: Drive north on U.S. Highway 212 towards Red Lodge for .3 miles. Turn left (west) onto the West Fork Rd and drive 1.1 miles. Turn right onto Palisades Campground Rd (unpaved). Drive 1.5 miles to Palisades Campground. Enter the campground and drive for another .3 miles to the trailhead. The trailhead is at the far end of the western loop (turn left after the bridge). Walk up the Willow Creek Trail for 200 feet, until you see the Palisades Trail turn off to the right.
As always, safety is most important. Know your limits, be prepared for any sitatuoon and remain bear aware. For more information visit beartoothtrails.org/trails.