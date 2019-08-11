Before you stuff yourself with turkey, spend Thanksgiving Day at the 10th annual Turkey Trot, hosted by Beartooth Billings Clinic and the Beartooth Recreational Trails Association (BRTA) for the Carbon/Stillwater Tobacco Prevention Program.
The 5k begins at 10 a.m., Nov. 28, at the Edgar Gruel building at the Carbon County Fairgrounds. Participants can walk or run Airport Loop of the Rocky Fork Trail, near Red Lodge Airport and return to the fairgrounds.
The race highlights the Great American Smoke Out, a one-day challenge to all tobacco users, including e-cigarettes and vape products, from the American Cancer Society to consider the pros and cons of quitting for good.
There is no entry fee for the race. Instead, racers are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for BareTooth Cupboards.
For more information call (406) 860-3825 or email TurkeyTrot@BeartoothBillingsClinic.org.
For assistance in quitting the tobacco habit, call the free Montana Quit Line, 1-800-QUIT-NOW.