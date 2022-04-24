Classroom Grants - Empowering Innovation and Creativity

The Education Foundation and our community believe that directly supporting teachers is one of the best ways to help students achieve and succeed. The Classroom Grants program by the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools is designed to do just that: directly support teachers. Classroom Grants make an immediate and direct impact on student learning by enabling teachers to fund learning opportunities not afforded in regular school budgets. Teachers have unlimited ideas about bringing learning to life in their classrooms and through Classroom Grants, they are able to bring exciting hands-on activities and in-depth resources to their students.

Classroom Grants are available to all educators across the 33 schools comprising Billings Public Schools. Every year grants help fund thousands of dollars worth in music and art programs, libraries, science programs, needed technology, as well as cutting-edge tools. Kerra Olson, a teacher at Boulder Elementary says of the program, “Classroom Grants allow teachers to take chances and make learning magical! These grants inspire both teachers and students to enjoy learning in fresh, new ways”.

Some of the wonderful ways teachers are using Classroom Grants in their classrooms include:

● Expanding the construction program at West High so students may develop skills in the construction trades and explore career readiness programs,

● Hydroponic grow towers in classrooms so students may learn about growing food, agriculture, and nutrition through hands-on learning,

● Coping Kits to help students process grief and anxiety and learn self-calming tools.

We invite you to join us today in supporting innovative ideas that inspire and strengthen teaching and learning for our students. To learn more about Classroom Grants and the wonderful opportunities they afford, visit efbps.org.

