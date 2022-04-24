Combined 2022 Salute Survey Results

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

VALEDICTORIAN CANDIDATES & PLATINUM STUDENTS

Christian Kay

Parents: Josh and Katie Kay

High School: Billings Central High School

Middle School: St. Francis Catholic Schools

Elementary School: St. Francis Catholic Schools

Post high school plans: After high school, I plan on pursuing a degree in the STEM field. While I am still not decided on where I will be attending, I am excited to pursue all of the opportunities in front of me.

Most rewarding or challenging class: The Dual Credit Chemistry class I took my junior year was the most challenging class I have taken in high school, especially since it was one of my first college level courses. This also makes it my most rewarding class because it allowed me to rise to its challenges to find great success.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: My Honors Chemistry and Dual Credit Chemistry teacher Mr. Pierson has made the greatest impact on my education because in addition to truly challenging me with his classes he always encourages me. Even now, as I navigate the college process he is always available to help me however he can, even though I’m technically not one of his students anymore.

Extracurricular activities: My most significant extracurriculars in high school include cross-country, swimming, science bowl, and working as a lifeguard at the Yellowstone Country Club.

Halsey Ryan

Parents: Chris and Trisha Ryan

High School: Billings Central High School

Middle School: St. Francis Upper

Elementary School: St. Francis Intermediate

Post high school plans: I plan on attending college. However, where I want to attend is yet to be determined. Wherever I go, I want to pursue a degree in biomedical sciences or pre-medicine. I hope to enter the medical field one day and specialize in pediatrics, psychiatry, or obstetrician-gynecology.

Most rewarding or challenging class: The most challenging high school class that I have had would be my freshman year honors English class. It was so challenging because I have never had a teacher like the one who taught the class, and it was a bit of a culture shock. Mrs. Smith expected nothing less than the best, and that was hard for little freshman me. Shoutout to Mrs. Smith for shaping my work ethic for the years to come. Looking back on it, I loved this English class, but it was definitely the hardest class I’ve taken in all of high school.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: I have had many teachers over the years who have made a significant impact on my life, but Mr. Fairbanks’s impact stands out to me the most. Mr. Fairbanks was my junior year English and U.S. History teacher. These are my favorite subjects, but I never encountered these subjects in the way that he taught them. He made both classes so interactive and fun and taught them with so much enthusiasm. His style of teaching and his classes were the highlight of my junior year. He made me realize that school and learning can be fun and that you should approach everyday life with excitement.

Extracurricular activities: Soccer, Track and Field, Tennis, Speech and Debate, Lumen Christi, National Honors Society, Environmental Club

BILLINGS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

VALEDICTORIAN CANDIDATES & PLATINUM STUDENTS

Emilee Brown

Parents: Aimee Brown, Michael Brown

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Lewis and Clark Middle School

Elementary School: Highland Elementary

Post high school plans: I will be going to college to study astrophysics and dance.

Most rewarding or challenging class: My Senior year AP Government class with Mr. Cattnach has been the most rewarding, not necessarily because of the rigor of the class but because of the content that we learned. There is so much about the government and politics that I didn't know and Mr. Cattnach's passionate yet philosophical teaching style helped me get the most out of it.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: My fifth grade teacher Mr. Lapke is one of my favorite teachers from Highland elementary, as he left a positive and unique mark on me as I grew up.

Extracurricular activities: Dance at the School of Classical Ballet and Montana Dance Center- I have been taking technique classes as well as participating in the performance group MADCo for a very long time. In the past year, I have been teaching and taking technique classes at the School of Classical ballet as well as dipping my toe into choreography and volunteering with different events around the studio. Senior High STEM Society- Executive board member, Senior High Cheerleading, Senior High Orchestra.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I was initially interested in the Platinum Program because my sister completed it and was honored at graduation. I then picked a topic that I was extremely excited about which motivated me from then on.

Magnum Opus: I have created my own creative choreographic process through research of different dancers' creative processes and the trial and error of my own experiences. Through this, I have created my own piece of choreography for 5five girls from Motion Arts Dance Company (MADCo), where I was able to use and fine tune my process.

Elizabeth Kamminga

Parents: Tanya and Josh Ketterling

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Eileen Johnson Middle School

Elementary School: Lockwood Elementary

Post high school plans: College- unsure where and I’m going in undecided

Most rewarding or challenging class: Most challenging- Honors English 2 and AP Language were equally challenging. They pushed me out of my comfort zone to try to be a better writer, read harder books than ever before, and continue pushing through. Most rewarding- AP Literature or Honors Pre-Calc were both extremely hard classes, but every time I leave the classroom I feel like I have a good grip on what I am learning and love to go back there everyday. Plus the teachers are so amazing and help me achieve my full potential.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mr. Umemoto has left the greatest impact on my education. Although there are so many teachers to choose from, Mr. Umemoto brought light to the idea that I love and hate physics. His fantastic teaching styles have helped me understand the STEM world and why I want to pursue a STEM degree as I get older. I’ve had Mr. Umemoto for two years now, and none of his classes get old. We learn something new everyday either it’s physics, a hands-on lab, or how to curl, nothing disappoints with him.

Extracurricular Activities: Student Council, Senior Advocates, National Honors Society, STEM Society, Spanish Club, and Powerlifting

Motivation for Platinum Program: I knew it was going to feel good bringing my four years together, plus I love to put a thousand things on my plate so I knew this would be the best option. I have seen many people do their platinum projects and I’ve been inspired to do so myself.

Magnum Opus: My topic is year round schooling. I am creating a schedule that Montana AA Schools could potentially use in the future to help improve test scores, cognition skills, and social skills starting at a young age. Although I am not attempting to implement the schedule as there is a lot of controversy around the subject, I decided to research year round schooling and see if I am truly getting the best education I could be getting.

Platinum Students

Parker Friday

Parents: Donna McCullough and Wyeth Friday

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Will James Middle School

Elementary School: Boulder Elementary

Post high school plans: While I am undecided on where I will attend college next year as I am awaiting responses from several out-of-state institutions, I plan to pursue my interests in social science and the environment. In terms of studies, I would like to combine policy studies, international studies, or political science with environmental studies. I also plan to continue studying Spanish and plan to incorporate study abroad experiences into my college education.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Though I have been extremely lucky to have had many teachers throughout my K-12 education that inspire me and act as role models for me, one of the most influential teachers I have had is Ms. Sarah Lord. Ms. Lord is an extremely passionate, caring, outgoing and knowledgeable individual, and I believe I have become a better person from meeting her and getting to learn from her both as student in her class and as an athlete in cross country.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I entered the Platinum Program as I was already planning to take rigorous courses in order to challenge myself in high school.

Magnum Opus: Because of my passion for singing and involvement in choir, I focused the research portion of my Magnum Opus on the benefits of music education with a focus on the benefits of singing. For the project part of my Magnum Opus, I wrote the script for Senior's Madrigal, a dinner performance and fundraiser for our choir department. My director, Mr. Jacoby Holte, also encouraged me to fill the director role and help in determining creative decisions for the show.

Kathleen Haesemeyer

Parents: Dan and Kim Haesemeyer

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Lewis and Clark Middle School

Elementary School: McKinley Elementary

Post high school plans: I will be attending Goucher College in Baltimore, Maryland to study pre-med.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mrs. Barnes was my third and fourth grade teacher who made the greatest positive impact on me because she taught me how to love learning and how to choose to be joyful.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I have two older brothers who participated in Platinum Program so I was motivated by competition.

Magnum Opus: Paper Recycling

Kara Johnson

Parents: Janis Langohr and Kevin Johnson

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Lewis and Clark Middle School

Elementary School: McKinley Elementary

Post high school plans: I plan to attend Gonzaga's School of Engineering.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: The teacher that has had the greatest impact on me was Mrs. Pfeifle who was my Honors Pre-Calculus teacher. Mrs.Pfeifle, through her special teaching ways and kind heart, re-kindled my love for math and taught me skills that have helped me become a better student.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I wanted the challenge of taking all AP courses as well as completing a project that makes me proud.

Magnum Opus: The topic of my project is "Impacts of COVID-19 on Teenage Mental Health".

Aiden Lueken

Parents: Monica Lueken, Dan Lueken

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Dixon Middle School (in Provo, UT)

Elementary School: Lakeview Elementary (in Provo, UT)

Post high school plans: Attend college and study engineering

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: T.J. Umemoto is my physics teacher. He has a great teaching/grading method and is very forgiving. He is passionate about what he does and has helped me find a love of science.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I wanted some motivation to keep with my honors classes. It compelled me to push myself academically. I also enjoyed the opportunity to complete a self guided, school/community supported project. I was able to focus on one of my interests and learn something new.

Magnum Opus: My topic has been exploring the creative process through writing and illustrating a children’s book.

Greta Sneddon

Parents: Nancy Hughes, Scott Sneddon

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Lewis and Clark Middle School

Elementary School: McKinley Elementary

Post high school plans: I will attend Montana State University and study engineering after I graduate from Senior High School.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: My fourth grade teacher, Pat Lowthian, has made a large impact on my education. She really pushed us and prepared us in order to be successful in our future classes. I remember many of the lessons we were taught by her, and I feel that I learned so much from her lessons.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I remember hearing about the Platinum Program in Middle School and finding it interesting. I have also always felt a drive and sense of responsibility to achieve the most possible (academically) throughout my time in school.

Magnum Opus: The topic of my "Magnum Opus" is the Japanese language and teaching basic Japanese phrases and cultural aspects to third grade students at McKinley School.

Lily Wilson

Parents: Mamie Wilson, Bryan Wilson

High School: Senior High

Middle School: Elysian School

Elementary School: Elysian School

Post high school plans: College, though undecided where or what major.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mrs. Keltner, my middle school art teacher. She always pushed me to express myself and encouraged me in all I did.

Motivation for Platinum Program: It was a good way to challenge myself throughout high school, and it allowed me to carry out a project I had wanted to do.

Magnum Opus: I raised money to put free feminine product dispensers in the bathrooms at Senior. The goal was primarily to allow people who need the products easier access to them, as well as to help break the stigma surrounding menstruation.

SKYVIEW HIGH SCHOOL

VALEDICTORIAN CANDIDATES

Madisen Carter

Parents: Amy Carter, Toby Carter

High School: Skyview High

Middle School: Castle Rock Middle School

Elementary School: Sandstone Elementary

Post high school plans: Attend College of Saint Benedict to obtain a Bachelors in Chemistry.

Most rewarding or challenging class: Chemistry has been both the most challenging and rewarding course that I've taken because of how interested in the subject that I was and how complex the subject is.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mrs. Mumford; she was my sixth grade teacher and she pushed the right amount of responsibility and pressure onto me that allowed me to flourish but also held me accountable for my learning.

Extracurricular activities: Business Professionals of America, National Honors Society, High School Soccer

Jacob Swenson

Parents: Julie and Scott Swenson

High School: Skyview High

Middle School: Castle Rock Middle School

Elementary School: Sandstone Elementary

Post high school plans: Attend Montana State University and major in Mechanical Engineering

Most rewarding or challenging class: AP Chemistry has certainly been the most challenging class that I have taken in high school, however the difficulty of the class itself was probably the most rewarding part about it as mastering difficult topics in this class is a feeling not easily matched.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mr. Felig has probably made the greatest impact on my education because not only has he been a fantastic Honors Earth Science, Honors Chemistry, and AP Chemistry teacher he has also taught me and my peers how to truly be successful in college especially as a STEM major and how to set ourselves up for success based on his own personal experiences.

Extracurricular activities: Soccer, Academic Team, Science Bowl, National Honor Society

Platinum Students

Maci McDowell

Parents: Trent McDowell and Cathy & Kyle Grider

High School: Skyview High

Middle School: Castle Rock Middle School

Elementary School: Sandstone Elementary

Post high school plans: Biochemistry pre-med track at Montana State University

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: I am really fortunate to have had so many incredible teachers and coaches in my life, that it is impossible to pick just one. Time and time again, I hit the teacher jackpot.

Motivation for Platinum Program: The Platinum Program demonstrated my commitment to higher learning. As a student athlete, I am competitive in nature. I was motivated at the opportunity to participate in a rigorous curriculum to gain strong study strategies. Taking AP classes also allowed me to earn college credit and may in turn accelerate college graduation.

Magnum Opus: The importance of outdoor activities on your mental health.

Jay Nedrow

Parents: Dave and Beth Nedrow

High School: Skyview High

Middle School: Medicine Crow Middle School

Elementary School: Independent Elementary

Post high school plans: Go to CU Boulder to study Architectural Engineering

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Lewis Polkow. She always comes to class happy and is super nice and understanding. Also is very supportive of my post college plans.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I wanted to challenge myself.

Magnum Opus: Rebuilding of a '72 Chevy K10

BILLINGS WEST HIGH 2022 STUDENT SURVEY RESULTS

VALEDICTORIAN CANDIDATES & PLATINUM STUDENTS

Hunter Gibbs

Parents: Reg and Julie Gibbs

High School: West High

Middle School: Will James Middle School

Elementary School: Arrowhead Elementary

Post high school plans: I plan on attending Dartmouth College (if admitted) or The University of Arizona, Tucson to study Environmental Science. I hope to become a college professor and university undergraduate research coordinator.

Most rewarding or challenging class: Mr. Bushey's Honors Earth Science class has been my most rewarding class. Mr. Bushey's zeal in teaching this subject, coupled with my love of Montana outdoor recreation, clarified my desire to major in Environmental Science and my present career plans.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mr. Macartney, my debate coach and Honors English II teacher, easily has had the most decisive impact on my education. Not only has he taught me to think critically on the myriad of different debate topics, but he serves as a nurturing mentor that has captured admiration from the entire team. He has worked tirelessly not only to allow us to compete, but also to prepare us to become future leaders throughout our community.

Extracurricular activities: Platinum Program (4 years), We Dine Together (founder and President, 2 years), Wake Forest University Biosciences Summer Immersion Program (1 year), Speech and Debate (Debate Captain, 3 years), Student Council (Senior Class President, 2 years), Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout, 10 years), Key Club (3 years), National Honors Society (Chapter President, 1 year), Band (first chair Tenor Saxophone in Symphonic Band and Jazz I, 3 years), Science Bowl (3 years).

Motivation for Platinum Program: I've always seen myself as someone who acts on issues I see throughout the community. The Platinum Program provided me with an opportunity to pursue my environmental passions without worrying about access to resources and advice. I'm grateful to Kim Peterson and Paul Asleson, my advisors, for exposing me to what it means to lead.

Magnum Opus: I teamed up with ZooMontana and coordinated 80+ volunteers from the St. Francis Middle School Environmental Club and Faith Chapel to remove 1/2 an acre of buckthorn, a noxious invasive bush species. I also created an informational video and website (www.projectbuckthorn.com) that the Zoo plans to use in its education efforts throughout our community.

Dayton Magone

Parents: Karen and Michael Magone

High School: West High

Middle School: Will James and Ben Steele Middle School

Elementary School: Boulder andArrowhead Elementary

Post high school plans: Currently, I plan to attend college with a major in mechanical engineering. I have not formally decided on a college yet but plan to do so within about a month between UT Dallas, the University of Idaho, or the University of Alabama. I am unsure whether I will continue graduate studies, but I plan to become a licensed engineer after college.

Most rewarding or challenging class: Of the high school classes that have been challenging and rewarding, my top would have to be AP Physics 1 taught by Mrs. Ladd. The tests were conceptually driven to an extent that I had not seen before in other math or science classes I had taken. It took adjusting and refocusing on how I learned content to become proficient in the class, but the problem-solving skills I learned from the class have been invaluable.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: To be honest, I despise this question. As I think over these many years, so many teachers come to mind, and I can only list one.If forced to choose, I would say Mrs. Kari Field has had the greatest positive impact on my k-12 education. I had Mrs. Field for honors chemistry and AP chemistry during my sophomore and junior year. She made the lessons so fun but also pushed me to do my best. She is always there for her students and teachers like her have made school all the more enjoyable.

Extracurricular activities: Cross country, jazz band, tennis, science bowl, National Honors Society, a volunteer-based organization called Interact, and Platinum Program

Motivation for Platinum Program: I was motivated to participate in the Platinum Program because my project allowed me to explore and learn about something I had previously never had experience with and allowed me to give back to the community.

Magnum Opus: My Magnum Opus project was to design a tennis app for Montana High School AA tennis to allow for more efficient match scheduling and record keeping to help coaches and players efficiently conduct the season.

Valedictorian Candidates

Alexandra Anderson

Parents: Shawn Anderson and Bobby Anderson

High School: West High

Middle School: Will James Middle School

Elementary School: Big Sky Elementary, Highland Elementary, and Kruse Elementary (in Colorado)

Post high school plans: I am going to college to be a mechanical engineer with a minor in environmental engineering. I want to help the Earth with what I do best: physics and chemistry.

Most rewarding or challenging class: The most rewarding classes have been AP Chemistry and AP Physics. These classes have allowed me to explore my interests in greater depth.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Ms. Ladd, my physics teacher, has made a great positive impact on me. We are currently building a guitar in her class. I love math and to work with my hands. She is a great teacher and she has taught me a lot about ghetto physics.

Extracurricular activities: I was on the high school swim team for all four years with a few years on Billings Aquatic Club, which led me to working as a swim instructor and lifeguard at Rocky Mountain College over the summer. Also, I am a part of National Honors Society and I volunteer at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

PLATINUM STUDENTS

Riley Bergeson

Parents: Robb and Heather Bergeson

High School: West High

Middle School: Will James and Ben Steele Middle Schools

Elementary School: Arrowhead Elementary

Post high school plans: Play football and study Aerospace Engineering at The United States Naval Academy.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mr. Edward has made the greatest positive impact on my education. Not only was he my AP Language teacher, but also my football coach and mentor. We have spent countless hours together in the classroom and on the field, which created a bond second to none. We were often caught by our defensive coordinator discussing our favorite books in the backfield during practice. He has been a big factor in shaping the person I am today.

Motivation for Platinum Program: The Platinum Program allowed me to be challenged, both academically and personally, and make a positive impact on our community.

Magnum Opus: I organized a football camp in honor of my late grandfather, Pat Dolan. Proceeds from entry fees and sponsorships were applied to cover football fees for the underprivileged participating in Yellowstone Youth Football.

Chloe Davies

Parents: Bill Davies, Colette Davies

High School: West High

Middle School: Will James and Ben Steele Middle Schools

Elementary School: Arrowhead Elementary

Post high school plans: Attend University of Georgia in Athens on a pre-med track.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: David Green, my choir teacher. I feel like I have had the most growth as a person through my choir classes, and Mr. Green has been an incredible mentor for me. He is an amazing teacher, and his love for his students is abundant, which really shows through his lessons everyday. He inspires me to be a better person each time I see him, and plus he can crack a good joke every now and then.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I wanted to push myself to take rigorous, challenging classes in order to best prepare myself for college. It was also a good opportunity to surround myself with like minded peers wanting to push themselves, as well.

Magnum Opus: I researched color therapy and used my findings to paint an abstract wall mural in the Youth Services area of the Yellowstone County Courthouse, where teens facing legal matters meet with their probation officers. I wanted to create a calm, reassuring space to help lessen an incredibly stress-inducing situation. I wanted to do what I could to make a difference for people my age who are dealing with these obstacles.

Haylee Haarr

Parents: Dale and Jennifer Haarr

High School: West High

Middle School: Will James for 6th/7th then Ben Steele for 8th

Elementary School: Arrowhead Elementary

Post high school plans: Next year I will attend Point Loma Nazarene University to study business/finance.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: I have had many great teachers in my schooling career that it would be too difficult to choose just one. A few teachers who have left positive impacts on my life are Mrs. Grewell, Mrs. Delevan, Mrs. Field, and Mr. Macartney. They helped push me to learn new things and not give up. Their kindness and willingness to help with anything I needed allowed me to want to strive and be better within their classes and also outside.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I was motivated to participate in the Platinum Program through a fear of leaving doors closed. I wanted to provide myself with as much opportunity for success as possible when looking for colleges and life after high school. Also in line with my project, the Youth Volunteer Corps is a program that was very important to me while growing up and it would have been devastating if it was shut down.

Magnum Opus: The topic of my Platinum Project was increasing the number of participants in the Youth Volunteer Corps.

Hadi Masood

Parents: Ambrin Masood (mom) and Faraz Masood (dad)

High School: West High

Middle School: Elysian School

Elementary School: Elysian School

Post high school plans: Double Major in Violin Performance and Pre-Medicine

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: It is hard to pick one as I've been fortunate to have so many amazing teachers, but if I had to pick one it would be my violin teacher Mrs. Megan Karls, who has challenged me and inspired me at every step of the way.

Motivation for Platinum Program: This program gave me a chance to showcase my creativity as well as step outside of my comfort zone academically.

Magnum Opus: Publishing a jazz album merging all my musical influences.

Trig Moler

Parents: Dirk & Jamie Moler

High School: West High

Middle School: Grace Montessori Academy

Elementary School: Elder Grove Elementary

Post high school plans: Get a college degree and start long term projects.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: My junior year English teacher and my senior year Spanish teacher, Mr. Edward, has had the largest effect on me. He has taught me the power of ideas and the power they have, and I believe it is a very important concept to understand. He is one of the wisest and most experienced people I know, and I have absolutely nothing but respect for him and everything he does.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I wanted to get the most out of my time in highschool.

Magnum Opus: Plant Life in Classes

Thomas Rupsis

Parents: Tom Rupsis , Kim Rupsis

High School: West High

Middle School: Riverside Middle School (7th), Ben Steele Middle School (8th)

Elementary School: Big Sky Elementary

Post high school plans: Attend Texas Tech University to earn a degree in music education and become a high school band director.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Steve Patton, my band director, has worked with me and my fellow students the last 4 years to help me excel as a musician and as a person. He introduced opportunities to improve myself, and helped me figure out I wanted to do what he does.

Motivation for Platinum Program: I was planning on taking all the courses that were required, and it was an extra opportunity to set myself apart from the rest.

Magnum Opus: I worked with middle school trumpet musicians, giving them weekly lessons, and we put on a Christmas concert for the Rotary Club in December of 2021.

Nayana Sah

Parents: Rakesh and Rajshree Sah

High School: West High

Middle School: Ben Steele Middle School

Elementary School: Big Sky Elementary

Post high school plans: I plan on majoring in computer engineering at Montana State University. I intend on applying the analytical skills I acquire at MSU in medical school to ultimately become a doctor.

Teacher who’s had a positive impact on your education: Mrs. Darla Williams, my sixth grade teacher at Rose Park Elementary, welcomed me into her classroom when I had just moved schools. She helped me realize my love for math and transition over to the accelerated track. She also became my first friend in the classroom. From combing my hair before my violin recital to helping me with math problems three years above my grade level, Mrs. Williams stopped at nothing to help me.

Motivation for Platinum Program: Not only did the Platinum Program challenge me to learn at a higher level, it also provided me with a chance to make a positive impact within my community. Through this program, I had the opportunity to be involved and create lasting solutions while exploring my own passions and interests.

Magnum Opus: My project centers around teaching students the art of self-defense. My goal was to implement a program within local elementary schools that teaches basic self-defense and de-escalation techniques to students. By instilling confidence and mental toughness in students, I hope they will be able to protect themselves and their loved ones from dangerous situations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0