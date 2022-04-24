Full Stomachs, Teachable Minds

Learning is hard work that requires focus and concentration. Unfortunately, kids focused on growling stomachs or a lack of food at home are rarely able to focus on school work to their full capacity. According to the Center for Disease Control, hunger due to insufficient food intake is associated with lower grades, higher rates of absenteeism, repeating a grade and inability to focus among students.In fact, food insecurity at home often leads to students dropping out of high school and failing to graduate. The good news is, food is a highly effective and relatively inexpensive intervention that helps the development of all students.

In the mid-2000’s, while chairing the School Health Advisory Council as a nutrition specialist, Dr. Ginny Mermel became aware of the food insecurity challenges facing many Billings Public Schools’ students. Teachers and school administrators, particularly those in low-income neighborhoods, reported an increase in disruptive behaviors as the school week progressed and weekend approached. It became apparent these behaviors were highly correlated to anxiety about insufficient food at home over the weekends and school breaks. Most low-income children receive free breakfast and lunch each school day by qualifying for the Free and Reduced Lunch Program. Without those meals, some low-income children were without a reliable source of meals while away from school. In 2009 and 2011 respectively, Ginny and the Education Foundation began two nutrition security programs, BackPack Meals and Teen Pantries, to provide easy-to-prepare meals and other necessities to low-income students attending Billings Public Schools . The BackPack Meals and Teen Pantries Programs were developed to help bolster the health of nutrient insecure youth, thereby allowing students to continue their learning and ultimately to graduate from high school.

BackPack Meals are sent home Friday afternoons with identified elementary students. These meal kits provide two meals and a snack per day over the weekend and extended school breaks. The meals are discreetly placed in qualifying students’ backpacks on Friday afternoons or prior to school breaks and ease the anxiety students feel as the weekend approaches. In 2022, approximately 260 students are receiving BackPack meals each week.

Eleven Teen Pantries are discreetly located in the BPS high schools and middle schools. Access to pantries is on an as-needed basis for students identified by principals and teachers as being food insecure. In addition to food, the pantries provide necessities like personal care items, school supplies and some clothing. Teen Pantries serve up to 300 students per week, many of whom are homeless.

BackPack Meals and Teen Pantries are helping kids stay in school, and ultimately to graduate. Through the simple act of feeding kids, we can allow children to grow into adults who can earn and give back to the Billings community. As grocery costs rise, so do the costs of the BackPack Meal and Teen Pantry Programs, along with the need. To learn more or become involved with these growing programs, contact the Education Foundation at 281-5149 or visit www.efbps.org.

