Gratitude 2022: Thanking Teachers and Students!

The year 2022 marks another school year in the books and another year to be thankful for the gift of education! The Education Foundation would like to tip our hats and say thanks to the students, teachers, staff, administrators and parents who make Billings Public Schools successful. With nearly 17,000 students, School District 2 is by far the largest school district in the state. The effort of educating and caring for each of these students requires supreme organization and commitment from those who staff our schools.

While teaching is never considered an easy undertaking, the past two years have been especially difficult. Kelly Edwards, a member of the Education Foundation’s board of directors, knew teachers were feeling the emotional strain of the past two school years and decided to take action. Edwards and a team of get-it-done volunteers developed the Educator Appreciation Campaign. Through the generous commitment of nearly 30 volunteers and numerous sponsors, teachers and school staff have received a monthly token of gratitude throughout the school year including student designed thank you notes, donuts, mini bundt cakes, and even lottery tickets. The Campaign will culminate in custom gift baskets for every teacher and support staff in School District 2 at the end of the school year. Shawna Morales of the volunteer team explains, “We want each teacher and support staff on our list to receive an individualized gesture of gratitude”. With over 2,000 names on that list, Morales and team have their work cut out for them. The group is committed to the undertaking, knowing that the teachers who pour their hearts into our students deserve the effort. Ultimately, the Educator Appreciation Campaign team hopes that through small gestures, teachers and staff will know they make a BIG difference every day!

Not only are we grateful for the teachers and staff that make up Billings Public Schools, but we are proud of the entire student body. We are proud of them for completing another year of school and we are excited for the potential they represent. Lastly, we are thankful to the Billings community for investing in public education. As Benjamin Franklin said, “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest”. We look forward to watching our investment grow every year as the students of Billings Public Schools spread their wings.

To join the Foundation in showing gratitude to teachers and staff through the Educator Appreciation Campaign or to donate, visit efbps.org.

