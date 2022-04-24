Letter from Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

As the new executive director of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, I am humbled by the generosity of our community and the service our programs provide to students through our schools. The 2022 Salute to Education is an exceptional opportunity to honor high-achieving students reaching the end of their high school careers.

This event offers a moment to pause and celebrate the students who have achieved valedictorian status as well as platinum students from not only Senior, West and Skyview, but also our friends at Central High School. These students worked incredibly hard, and on behalf of the EFBPS Board of Directors, we congratulate all of you.

We’re also thrilled to celebrate the students who achieved placement through the Langlas Summer Trades Internship Program. These students are seeking careers in a variety of trades critical to the workforce and received placement to a position through steep competition and a rigorous interview process. Bravo to these students as well.

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools provides support to educators and students through philanthropy, connection and collaboration. We strive to give all students the tools they need to reach their greatest potential and to develop into engaged and productive citizens. This mission guides us to celebrate student success with pride and to support students in their greatest need through critical programs like the BackPack Meals and Teen Pantry programs, the Angel Fund and the SD2 Homeless Student Program. These programs ensure students facing food insecurity and obstacles to complete their schooling receive the aid needed to be successful.

EFBPS is thrilled to offer 18 student scholarships for those seeking continuing education, as well as 8 educator scholarships to help instructors continue to evolve. And, this year we’re giving away over $80,000 in Classroom Grants, a program which not only offers enriched learning opportunities, but motivates teachers and keeps students enthusiastic about learning.

Finally, we are a bridge between Billings Public Schools and the business community, ensuring our businesses are in tune with the education and curriculum offered through our education system, and likewise, that our education system is aware of the real demands required by the ever-changing workforce.

This work doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Without donors like you, without the support of parents, students and businesses, and without a steadfast and dedicated SD2 administration, the Education Foundation could not do the important work we do. We are eternally grateful for your support.

On behalf of the EFBPS Board of Directors, thank you. And, to our 2022 graduating seniors, congratulations. We are incredibly proud of each of you.

Gratefully,

Kelly McCandless

Executive Director

EFBPS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0