'More than “Just a Job': Career Readiness Opportunities Abound!

Student opportunities for on-the-job learning through employment are numerous and diverse thanks to initiatives across Yellowstone County and the Billings Public Schools Career Outreach Program. A booming Billings economy and burgeoning building industry all point to the importance of these programs and bright futures for students who take advantage of them.

Three such opportunities available to students this year include the Langlas Trades Internship Program through the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, the Yellowstone County Summer Jobs Program through BillingsWorks and the Billings Chamber, and the Build Montana Program, a partnership of the Montana Contractors Association, RDO Equipment, Tractor & Equipment Company, Knife River, and COPP Construction.

The Langlas Trades Internship Program and Yellowstone County Summer Jobs Program provide paid internships or jobs connecting current and recently graduated students with workforce mentors and allowing them to develop relevant skills. These programs represent win-win collaborations for both businesses and students. Students gain practical skills and experience, develop professional networks, and get to explore careers and industries. Businesses have the opportunity to address workforce shortages all while supporting local growth and community success.

Build Montana is in its second year of programming in Billings and is focused on construction equipment operation, jobsite safety, and site development. The program is open to high school seniors and gives students school credit for completing an online curriculum and a series of field experiences with construction companies and on job sites throughout the community. The program opens doors not only through networking opportunities, but also through certification that helps students qualify for employment opportunities and scholarship programs upon completion.

These programs are only a few of the career readiness opportunities available to Billings students. To learn more, reach out to the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools and we will connect you with these wonderful resources in our community.

