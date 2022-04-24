The Education Foundation is thrilled to partner with KTVQ and City Brew to provide the One Class at a Time Program. The program honors special teachers who go above and beyond for their students. Each week, a selected teacher receives a surprise classroom visit from the Foundation and KTVQ crew, a $500 check to support any of their classroom needs, and a $150 City Brew gift card! Classroom visits are aired Friday morning on KTVQ and allow the Billings community into the classrooms to hear firsthand from educators about the wins they’re celebrating and the rewards of working with students.

The program is designed to showcase the hard work our educators do in the Billings area and offer direct support to classrooms. Funds received by teachers can be used for everything ranging from basic supplies to specialized programming or curriculum.

Phillips 66 generously sponsors the Once Class at a Time Program, making dollars immediately available to those who know what classrooms need the most, the teachers. City Brew keeps the teachers well fueled. To date, 23 lucky and deserving teachers and their classrooms have received a One Class at a Time visit. Everyone is welcome to nominate teachers through an easy nomination form available on the KTVQ website. Nominations are reviewed by a selection committee and awards will continue through the end of the school year. To make a nomination and to see all the current winners, visit www.ktvq.com and click on the One Class at a Time tab. KTVQ and the Education Foundation could stop at your school next!

