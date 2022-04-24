Sponsors Thanks

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools would like to thank the sponsors that make our many programs possible. From feeding food insecure youth to providing scholarships and classroom opportunities, our sponsors are driving excellence in education.

Our 2022 Salute to Education sponsors allow us to celebrate another successful school year and the synergy between schools and businesses that create opportunity.

Thank you to the following sponsors for making this event possible!

Thank you to our Title Sponsor, Billings Clinic:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0