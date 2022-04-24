Thanks for supporting the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools

On behalf of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, our students and our teachers, thank you. The generosity of the Billings community is astounding and inspiring, and the work of the Foundation would not be possible without the supporters who make the work possible.

Through the commitment of incredible donors, we've been privileged to fund the Backpack Meals, Teen Pantry and School District 2 Homeless Student programs, serving those with the highest need in our district. We've continued to support the Angel Fund, ensuring all students have the opportunity to get involved and excel. And, we fund student and educator scholarships to ensure learning continues.

Your donations create classroom innovation, from learning about hydroponics and fresh reading curriculum, to in-the-field experimentation and new technology experiences, to name just a few. The programs administered through the Foundation create a positive and lasting impact on students every single day.

As Billings grows, so does the school district and the demands of the Foundation. As we continue to serve our community's greatest resource, our children, your continued support is critical. With your help, the Foundation will continue providing tools and resources essential to student success.

Thank you for helping the Education Foundation serve students and educators.

