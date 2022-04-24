The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, in partnership with BNSF Railway, is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 BNSF Railway Excellence in Education Awards. The Excellence in Education Program seeks to recognize teachers who are making a difference in the education of Billings Public Schools students. As Excellence in Education Award winners, these two teachers will receive a $2,500 grant to use toward continuing education or classroom projects.

Ms. Tori Wardrip, an art teacher at West High, found her calling at just 14 years old as an art student at West High. She volunteered at a local art camp for younger students and fell in love with helping children discover the wonder in making art. In her 10 years with Billings Public Schools, Tori has taught art at every grade level and has come full circle back to the school where it all began. Ms. Wardrip believes that a strong relationship between teacher and students is the key to academically successful students; to that end she creates a safe and nurturing classroom space where students can explore their art and be themselves. Empathy and understanding are key components of her teaching philosophy and through art, her students develop problem solving skills that will help them persevere inside and outside of the classroom.

Ms. Wardrip will utilize the BNSF Excellence Award to implement the “Positivity Project” in her classroom. Students will use art to spread a message of positivity and awareness of social issues in our community, resulting in stop-motion animation videos advocating for the student’s cause of choice. The videos will be displayed in the hallways of West High. Through this project, Ms. Wardrip and her students hope to inspire others to “be good humans" and spread positivity throughout the school and community.

Mr. Derrick MacAskill came to teaching high school after a 20 year career in the Electrical and Construction industry, becoming a Master Electrician and teaching Electrician Apprenticeship. Not surprisingly, he brings a very hands-on approach to his job. Through learning to frame a wall, wire an electrical outlet, and trim out a window, students get to experience success and be rewarded for trying.

Mr. MacAskill sees his job as one of creating opportunities and connections for his students and in his four years as a high school teacher, is quickly building an abundance of industry partnerships that allow students access to real-world experiences, apprenticeships, and internships. Thanks to Mr. MacAskill’s initiative, the woodworking classroom at West High is now a fully functional construction lab, students can participate in the Open Shop after-school club to further develop their skills, and they can help construct a tiny home. Mr. MacAskill plans to use the BNSF Excellence Award to further his own education in Machining and Carpentry courses this summer at MSU Northern in Havre, which will in turn, be passed on to the many students he works with. Through Mr. MacAskill’s program, students are developing both employment and life skills that will serve them well into the future.

