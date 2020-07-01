Spike in Billings shootings and stabbings started with April homicide

As of July 1, deliberate homicide charges in Billings have almost doubled over last year, according to data from the 2019 BPD Annual Report.
April
- April 26: Micah Aaron Myron, a 50-year-old Billings resident, was fatally shot in the chest while in front of a residence on South 31st Street. Myron's killing was the first fatal shooting of 2020 in Billings. A Billings man driving a vehicle of interest has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide for shooting a man in Butte, but so far has not faced charges related to Myron's death.
- April 27: Brett Ness, a 24-year-old Billings resident, was found lying in the driveway of his Florine Lane home with a gunshot wound to his head. He later died at the hospital. An ongoing investigation into his killing has led to multiple arrests.
May
- May 15: Kenneth Cobb, a 33-year-old Billings resident, was fatally shot in the chest while at a Billings residence. Robert Webster Knight Jr., 62, has been accused of killing Cobb. Knight has been charged with deliberate homicide.
- May 15: Jennifer McCollum, a 34-year-old Ballantine resident, was found dead inside her home. Police arrested her ex-boyfriend Steven Craig Phillips. Phillips, 37, has been charged with deliberate homicide for her death. Phillips is accused of beating and stabbing McCollum during a fatal assault. He has pleaded not guilty.
- May 23: Police arrested a man a block away from the location of a reported stabbing near First Avenue North and North 10th Street. A male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
- May 26: A 31-year-old man panhandling near the Albertsons on North 27th Street was stabbed in the upper chest by a 26-year-old man, police said. On May 28, police said the victim was not cooperating, no charges were pending, and the investigation was classified as deactivated.
- May 31: Andrew Clonce and Kira Ostman, both age 34, were found dead in their Billings home after police responded to a report of a shooting. Their deaths are being investigated as a homicide-suicide. The Yellowstone County coroner has said that Clonce died by suicide and Ostman's cause of death was homicide.
June
- June 5: On a Friday afternoon a man with a gunshot wound in his abdomen flagged down a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy at the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 13th Street West.
- June 6: A 19-year-old man who had been shot was found by police in North Park at about 10 p.m. and then taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
- June 12: Leon Gerald Gustafson, a 37-year-old Billings resident, was fatally stabbed inside a home on the 600 block of Terry Avenue. A 38-year-old woman, Charlotte Rodarte-Spang, has been charged with deliberate homicide for Gustafson's death. Rodarte-Spang has pleaded not guilty.
- June 16: Kellen Fortune, a 19-year-old who was wanted in Colorado in connection with a homicide was fatally shot by law enforcement. The shooting happened on the 700 block of Cook Avenue. Police have said that Fortune was killed after an exchange of gunfire with members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force. Six members of the U.S. Marshals Service fired their weapons. It has yet to be made public whether Fortune or law enforcement began shooting first.
- June 29: A Yellowstone County Sheriff's Deputy shot 32-year-old Billings resident David Fasthorse at a Town Pump Gas Station on the West End. Law enforcement have accused Fasthorse of ramming an unmarked police car and hitting the deputy while the deputy was on foot before driving into oncoming traffic, and then attempting to steal an occupied vehicle at a Taco Bell.
- June 29: A 17-year-old boy from Billings allegedly shot a 16-year-old boy from Billings in the chest. The shooting occurred somewhere on the 200 block of Prickett Lane. The 17-year-old is being held by Youth Services and has been charged with assault with a weapon.
- June 29: A 57-year-old man was stabbed multiple times while in downtown Billings just before midnight. The stabbing is believed to have happened somewhere on the 2800 block of Second Avenue North. The victim was found at First Avenue North and Broadway. He was taken to an area hospital with stab wounds to the torso and neck. Police have asked for help identifying a suspect.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!