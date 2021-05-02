Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Are you excited to welcome indoor football back to Billings?

John Letasky: You bet. I enjoyed covering and also attending as a fan indoor football games in the past and welcome a new outlet for Billings sports fans.

Mario Small: To be honest, I would like to see a professional sports regional league formed of some sorts.

Bill Bighaus: Not really. I quickly grew tired of the 50-yard field and the whoever-has-the-ball-last victories.

Victor Flores: I wasn't in Billings when any of the previous indoor teams played, but they sounded pretty fun, so my interest is piqued.

Greg Rachac: I'm more of a 100-yard, 11-on-11 guy, but the owners seem like really good dudes, and I wish them the best.

2. What type of entertainment, along with baseball, would be fun to see at Mustangs games this summer?

John Letasky: Sure, I enjoy good baseball but having different mascots come to the park would also be fun. I'd definitely welcome some extra occasional family-friendly entertainment.