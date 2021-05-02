Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Are you excited to welcome indoor football back to Billings?
John Letasky: You bet. I enjoyed covering and also attending as a fan indoor football games in the past and welcome a new outlet for Billings sports fans.
Mario Small: To be honest, I would like to see a professional sports regional league formed of some sorts.
Bill Bighaus: Not really. I quickly grew tired of the 50-yard field and the whoever-has-the-ball-last victories.
Victor Flores: I wasn't in Billings when any of the previous indoor teams played, but they sounded pretty fun, so my interest is piqued.
Greg Rachac: I'm more of a 100-yard, 11-on-11 guy, but the owners seem like really good dudes, and I wish them the best.
2. What type of entertainment, along with baseball, would be fun to see at Mustangs games this summer?
John Letasky: Sure, I enjoy good baseball but having different mascots come to the park would also be fun. I'd definitely welcome some extra occasional family-friendly entertainment.
Mario Small: Possible fast lap catch. Have a lucky fan try to run the bases without the mascot surpassing them after a hefty jump start, or bring out a dunking booth but up stakes — the winner gets a free trip!
Bill Bighaus: Just give me a good, old-fashioned baseball game without a gimmicky tie-breaking home run derby at the end.
Victor Flores: I would happily watch a sausage race, but I'll be fine with nothing if I get to see an extra-inning home run derby.
Greg Rachac: Nothing. Just play the game. But it's independent ball now, and that's probably wishful thinking.
3. Are you looking forward to the return of rodeo to MontanaFair?
John Letasky: Yes, what is a fair without a rodeo? Was a little concerned without the grandstands, but according to the Metra and fair websites the rodeo is back inside the arena.
Mario Small: Sure! Nothing like a MontanaFair rodeo to kick up some Magic City dust.
Bill Bighaus: I long for the days when I could hope for some horse racing during the fair.
Victor Flores: Definitely. Rodeo is fun to watch and popular in this region.
Greg Rachac: Why not? It's a staple, and people love it.
4. Takeaways from the NFL draft?
John Letasky: To be honest, with all the exciting local sports action and news I paid little interest.
Mario Small: I am beginning to take notice on this Aaron Rodgers saga.
Bill Bighaus: Sorry, I missed it.
Victor Flores: I'm a 49ers fan, so I'm obviously engrossed by their pick of Trey "not Mac Jones" Lance. Will he be good? Who knows! But I'm excited to find out.
Greg Rachac: That it's still a quarterback's league — and the pre-draft hullabaloo surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future only reinforced that notion.
5. What was your favorite class in school?
John Letasky: Journalism class in high school helped prepare me for the future, so thank you Mrs. Sexton.
Mario Small: Gym class. I had a ball, get it?
Bill Bighaus: Good one, Mario! I enjoyed gym, too, especially the rope climb.
Victor Flores: Specifically, it was a writing class my junior year of high school that made me want to become a sportswriter. Broadly, I (like every other writer) preferred English and history over math and science.
Greg Rachac: Lunch and recess, of course. Although in retrospect it was history, English and, in later years, philosophy.