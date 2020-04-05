Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the University of Montana make the right move in dismissing Shannon Schweyen as women's basketball coach?
John Letasky: No. This wasn't the right time to make a move like that.
Jeff Welsch: The attrition of players was a red flag. And it was hard to see even with a first winning season that things would improve. A hard but probably necessary call.
Victor Flores: It certainly wasn't a crazy decision. But if you're going to get rid of a legend like her, you better replace her with someone good.
Mike Scherting: It's easy to see how injuries played a role in the rocky start to her tenure. But time is never on a coach's side, no matter the circumstances.
Greg Rachac: In the end, yes. Tough to see it end that way for perhaps the greatest Griz athlete of all time.
2. Could the NFL season be in jeopardy?
John Letasky: Sure, but I tend to be optimistic about things and believe the regular season will start on time.
Jeff Welsch: No doubt. Who is going to be comfortable sitting in a 90,000-seat stadium until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed?
Victor Flores: Every sports season is in jeopardy until a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.
Mike Scherting: It seems to me everything is in jeopardy until it isn't.
Greg Rachac: Definitely. And college. And the entire baseball season. Seems crazy but it's a very real possibility.
3. Movies have been made about every sport, but which sport lends itself best to a movie?
John Letasky: I enjoyed looking at the list of basketball movies published in The Gazette recently. But, the answer has to be boxing followed by baseball.
Jeff Welsch: All my favorite sports movies are about baseball. The pace of the game and a movie align well.
Victor Flores: It's not an accident that there are so many boxing movies (and so many great ones). Fights are uniquely compelling to watch on screen, and it's easier for actors to play boxers than most other athletes.
Mike Scherting: The pugilistic sports probably lead the way, simply because they are 1 vs. 1 storylines, usually good guy vs. evil guy. I'd put baseball a close second with the daily drama that envelops it.
Greg Rachac: Baseball, and I'll leave you with one example: Field of Dreams. Pure magic.
4. What do you think of the virtual auto racing events being held?
John Letasky: I'd love to give it a try. Pole Position 2020.
Jeff Welsch: Smacks of desperation to me, but why not?
Victor Flores: Better than nothing.
Mike Scherting: While I haven't watched yet, I've been intrigued. But then I'd feel guilty if I liked that more than real racing of real people putting real things on the line.
Greg Rachac: Not really my thing, but do what you gotta do to scratch your itch.
5. Have you discovered any new recipes during this time of social distancing?
John Letasky: No new recipes, but some old favorites and new combinations for dinner/lunch.
Jeff Welsch: No, but my wife has. Had a phenomenal Cuban sandwich for lunch.
Victor Flores: I love red beans and rice, and I made some with andouille sausage last week. I could eat that for every meal.
Mike Scherting: Hey, Victor, leave some red beans and rice with andouille on your door step and I'll be over to pick it up. How's 5 p.m. every day sound to you?
Greg Rachac: Cuban sandwiches? Andouille sausage? Sheesh, I'm out of my league.
