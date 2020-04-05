Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1. Did the University of Montana make the right move in dismissing Shannon Schweyen as women's basketball coach?

John Letasky: No. This wasn't the right time to make a move like that.

Jeff Welsch: The attrition of players was a red flag. And it was hard to see even with a first winning season that things would improve. A hard but probably necessary call.

Victor Flores: It certainly wasn't a crazy decision. But if you're going to get rid of a legend like her, you better replace her with someone good.

Mike Scherting: It's easy to see how injuries played a role in the rocky start to her tenure. But time is never on a coach's side, no matter the circumstances.

Greg Rachac: In the end, yes. Tough to see it end that way for perhaps the greatest Griz athlete of all time.

2. Could the NFL season be in jeopardy?

John Letasky: Sure, but I tend to be optimistic about things and believe the regular season will start on time.

Jeff Welsch: No doubt. Who is going to be comfortable sitting in a 90,000-seat stadium until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed?