Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will a Big Sky Conference team ever make a Sweet 16 run in the NCAA Tournament?

John Letasky: I'm beginning to think the Big Sky winner should be relegated to the Tuesday and Wednesday play-in games.

Jeff Welsch: Not seeing it in the near future. Big Sky teams aren't what they were in the '80s and '90s, and I haven't seen one with the chutzpah and defense of St. Peter's.

Mike Scherting: It's tough to say no to "ever." But for a Sweet 16 run to happen, the Big Sky Conference, for men and women, has to get a whole lot stronger.

Bill Bighaus: I'd settle for a "run" to the second round. Making the Sweet 16 anytime soon is out of the question.

Greg Rachac: Not holding my breath. You see Saint Peter's in the Elite 8 and you wonder why it seems so impossible. But it does.

2. In honor of Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Saint Peter's Doug Edert, name the all-time best sports mustache.

John Letasky: I'm going to go local and go with retired Skyview football coach Ron Lebsock, who received the most votes from readers in a Gazette contest involving local prep coaches called "Billings' Best 'Stache" in 2011.

Jeff Welsch: Relief pitcher Rollie Fingers in a landslide. Always thought he should've flicked his 'stache after every strikeout like a frontier gunslinger.

Mike Scherting: In the non-Rollie Fingers division, I'd go with the NHL's Lanny McDonald or the NBA's Walt Frazier. You pair Frazier's 'stache with those big sideburns of his ... pure '70s, man.

Bill Bighaus: My pick is former Washington State University quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Greg Rachac: The winner is Lanny McDonald (who spends his summers in Montana, by the way). Everyone else is fighting for second place.

3. Is it time for a Billings or Montana to invest in a new multipurpose arena for sports and big events?

John Letasky: Yes it is. I don't know how it would fit in a budget, but a new, modernized "Metra" would be perfect. It would also be nice to get a larger facility somewhere out west, maybe in Kalispell.

Jeff Welsch: Maybe Sioux Falls would let Billings put one of its sparkling, palatial arenas — yes, there are more than one — on a truck and move it West. C'mon, Billings, the '80s have used up their eligibility.

Mike Scherting: We had the chance to do an upgrade following the 2010 tornado, and we let it pass. I'd say we have a bigger need for medium-sized events. Metra is almost too big for a lot of events, anymore.

Bill Bighaus: It would be a grand idea. The trouble is nobody wants to pay for anything anymore. Getting a much-needed Dehler Park was even a struggle.

Greg Rachac: It's long past time. But good luck convincing certain folks of the benefits of such an investment.

4. The new Billings Blizzard hockey team has unveiled its logo. What are your thoughts?

John Letasky: While I'm not really into Yetis, I do like the logo and believe fans will find it appealing. And, I think the team scored a hat trick with the Blizzard nickname.

Jeff Welsch: It's appealing. The team should find a nice niche. But to dovetail with the above question, only one immediate option exists for reaching Billings' potential: restoring football to MSU Billings.

Mike Scherting: They did a nice job on the logo. It's the nickname that I don't get. I've lived in seven cities in Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, and Billings is the banana belt in terms of winter weather.

Bill Bighaus: How about unveiling a place to play?

Greg Rachac: No complaints. Nice concept. Now let's get that compressor pumping over at Metra.

5. Private collectors were in town last week looking for vintage baseball cards. What's the best card you've ever owned?

John Letasky: I remember those days, Scherting. I also remember as a youngster trying to collect all the newest cards, and then trying to pull off a good trade with my brother or other kids in the neighborhood.

Jeff Welsch: Nolan Ryan, 1969. Pretty sure it now sits in a landfill outside of East Lansing, Michigan. Thanks, Mom.

Mike Scherting: Whatever it was, it was beaten to a pulp by my bike spokes.

Bill Bighaus: I have a couple of rookie cards of Ken Griffey Jr. I probably should have sold years ago.

Greg Rachac: Traded my Honus Wagner T206 for two tickets to the first Outlaws game. Good deal?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0