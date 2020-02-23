Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Should the Astros' 2017 World Series title be vacated?
John Letasky: Yes. The Astros should return the trophy and their name should be wiped from the history books. Sadly, there shouldn't be a champion for 2017.
Jeff Welsch: It's the only possible retribution that matches the crime. You can't put them on probation or take away scholarships. Unless you move the franchise to Bakersfield.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. Until then, this black cloud is never going away. The overpaid players/cheaters have to pay a big price. Take back their bonuses, too.
Mike Scherting: Nah. As former Gazetteer Ed West would say in these instances, "The games were played! You can't say they didn't happen!"
Victor Flores: The fact that I took a few seconds to think think about this question before answering "no" encapsulates how terrible the Astros have acted during this entire scandal.
2. In the future, should MLB players be disciplined for sign-stealing that goes beyond the traditional methods?
John Letasky: Yes, or the problem will never be eliminated. The commissioner should start with looking at players involved in the current scandal.
Jeff Welsch: Moot question. Nobody's going to go to this extreme again. But if they did, give them a seat next to Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. The penalty should also be severe, with lengthy suspensions and huge fines.
Mike Scherting: Of course. It shouldn't all fall on the manager and GM. This group of players has shown a complete lack of regard for anyone other than themselves.
Victor Flores: Yes, and it should be much more than a slap on the wrist.
3. What are you thoughts on the proposed new NFL playoff structure?
John Letasky: One can understand the reasoning of adding teams, but I'm not in favor of adding more teams to the postseason.
Jeff Welsch: Adding more teams with postseason hopes keeps the season interesting longer for more fans. Heck, the Browns' hopes might even last into October.
Bill Bighaus: I have no problem with having two more playoff teams.
Mike Scherting: Once I settled on the fact that playoffs rarely determine the best team in any given league — merely who got hot at the right time — my enjoyment of them went up exponentially.
Victor Flores: Under the new format, the Chiefs would not have received a bye this past postseason... which would've made their Super Bowl run tougher... which means the 49ers might've won... Sorry, what was the question?
4. What would be your best argument to save the Pioneer League from contraction?
John Letasky: Do you really want to model the minors based on how the Houston Astros run their system? Plus, look at all the quality players in the league over the years.
Jeff Welsch: For many of us, it's our only access to professional sports. That said, MLB is a business and entitled to run it as they see fit.
Bill Bighaus: Simply put, it doesn't cost an arm and leg to enjoy a wonderful evening of baseball and terrific hot dogs.
Mike Scherting: The PL has everything MLB says is missing in some leagues: Wonderful, updated stadiums, great training staffs and players performing to large crowds. MLB's argument doesn't hold water when it comes to the PL.
Victor Flores: Thousands of people go to basically every Pioneer League game, and there isn't another pro baseball team within hundreds of miles of most PL cities.
5. When was the last time you ordered, or watched, a pay-per-view sporting event?
John Letasky: It's been awhile, but those sure are fun gatherings to watch a boxing match or pro wrestling extravaganza. Might be time to do it again soon. Isn't WrestleMania coming up?
Jeff Welsch: Never personally, though I did join some friends to watch Buster Douglas work off a few cheeseburgers pummeling Mike Tyson about three decades ago.
Bill Bighaus: Never. I already pay around $2,400 a year for cable TV and internet. I don't have another $69.99 in my budget for brutal MMA matches, over-hyped boxing or rigged wrestling battle royals.
Mike Scherting: Never have. The last live event I remember watching on pay-per-view was The Who's "farewell" Toronto show in 1982. And they're still touring! I was duped!
Victor Flores: The (only?) good thing about the internet: it provides many options to watch something for free when you're too broke/lazy to pay for it.