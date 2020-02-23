Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jeff Welsch: Moot question. Nobody's going to go to this extreme again. But if they did, give them a seat next to Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. The penalty should also be severe, with lengthy suspensions and huge fines.

Mike Scherting: Of course. It shouldn't all fall on the manager and GM. This group of players has shown a complete lack of regard for anyone other than themselves.

Victor Flores: Yes, and it should be much more than a slap on the wrist.

3. What are you thoughts on the proposed new NFL playoff structure?

John Letasky: One can understand the reasoning of adding teams, but I'm not in favor of adding more teams to the postseason.

Jeff Welsch: Adding more teams with postseason hopes keeps the season interesting longer for more fans. Heck, the Browns' hopes might even last into October.

Bill Bighaus: I have no problem with having two more playoff teams.

Mike Scherting: Once I settled on the fact that playoffs rarely determine the best team in any given league — merely who got hot at the right time — my enjoyment of them went up exponentially.