Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Victor Flores: It's hard to measure a coach's recruiting ability. It's also hard to overstate the importance of a good recruiter. By any measure, Robertson was a great recruiter.

Greg Rachac: Tremendously. They'll miss not only his statewide recruiting prowess, but he was also perhaps the most respected coach on that staff.

3. Should the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers?

John Letasky: Rodgers is probably a professional enough that he'll play well even if disgruntled, but if he's really not happy it might be better off trading him for the right offer.

Bill Bighaus: Yes, to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

Mike Scherting: No. The Packers hold all the good cards. But I'm already tired of this sequel to the Brett Favre saga.

Victor Flores: Sure, if they can trade him for a coach who chooses not to kick a field goal and give the ball to Tom Brady down eight with two minutes left in the NFC title game.

Greg Rachac: Selfishly, yes, since the Broncos appear to be in the sweepstakes. But if I'm running that show? No way.