Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Was the women's basketball roster shakeup at Montana surprising?
John Letasky: No, because of the coaching change. But, again, this whole scenario should have been handled differently from the start.
Bill Bighaus: I kind of expected this, but I also can't stop feeling that former coach Shannon Schweyen and her two daughters deserved to be treated better over the past two years.
Mike Scherting: It's the era of the roster shakeup, isn't it?
Victor Flores: It wouldn't have been that surprising even before the new transfer rules.
Greg Rachac: Not at all. Coaching changes always trigger movement, especially in the era of the transfer portal.
2. How much will Bobcats football miss assistant coach B.J. Robertson?
John Letasky: I'm not a Bobcats Insider, but from all accounts he will be greatly missed and MSU will have big shoes to fill.
Bill Bighaus: I think this is a huge loss. He has a long history of being a terrific recruiter and a great coach to play for. B.J. is also a nice guy, too.
Mike Scherting: Judging by the accolades and words of high praise that have come out since his announcement, it seems he'll be missed a lot.
Victor Flores: It's hard to measure a coach's recruiting ability. It's also hard to overstate the importance of a good recruiter. By any measure, Robertson was a great recruiter.
Greg Rachac: Tremendously. They'll miss not only his statewide recruiting prowess, but he was also perhaps the most respected coach on that staff.
3. Should the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers?
John Letasky: Rodgers is probably a professional enough that he'll play well even if disgruntled, but if he's really not happy it might be better off trading him for the right offer.
Bill Bighaus: Yes, to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson.
Mike Scherting: No. The Packers hold all the good cards. But I'm already tired of this sequel to the Brett Favre saga.
Victor Flores: Sure, if they can trade him for a coach who chooses not to kick a field goal and give the ball to Tom Brady down eight with two minutes left in the NFC title game.
Greg Rachac: Selfishly, yes, since the Broncos appear to be in the sweepstakes. But if I'm running that show? No way.
4. We've heard all about the new extra inning rules in the Pioneer League, but what are your thoughts on the other rule changes?
John Letasky: I kind of like the new pinch hitting and pinch running rules as it brings a new level of strategy to the game.
Bill Bighaus: That new rule pertaining to the outlawing of Dehler Dogs, beer and ice cream sandwiches at Dehler Park bothers me a bit. Just kidding, there will be ice cream.
Mike Scherting: I'm up for trying just about anything at this point. Baseball is my favorite sport, but it's become borderline unwatchable, even to me. I don't blame those who are drifting away.
Victor Flores: I don't get the thinking behind the new check swing rule. In what a scenario will a batter get a check swing call reversed in his favor when he appeals to a base umpire?
Greg Rachac: I've always thought baseball should be played the way the rules intended it, so I'm going to reserve judgment for now.
5. An old but fitting question — in honor of Mother's Day, who is your favorite TV mom?
John Letasky: On current shows, it's got to be Aida Teagarden from Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. ... Happy Mother's Day to all moms today!
Bill Bighaus: June Lockhart in Lassie and Lost In Space.
Mike Scherting: Episodes of "The Schertings" are difficult to find, but it's still airing and Lois is the star of the show.
Victor Flores: Tami "Mrs. Coach" Taylor of "Friday Night Lights."
Greg Rachac: Clair Huxtable ran a tight ship, and you dared not cross her. Much respect.