Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Have you been following the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen saga?

John Letasky: You have to wonder — Why did Tom really come back this season?

Jake Iverson: Of course! The only thing I like more than football is drama.

Bill Bighaus: Over the years, I haven't paid too much attention to anything related to Tom Brady. This doesn't have anything to do with deflated balls does it?

Briar Napier: No. But that makes Gisele the third person to take a ring from Tom, along with Eli Manning and Nick Foles.

Mike Scherting: If this is some set up for a reality show I'm telling you all right now I'm not watching.

2. Did the Los Angeles Rams players who tackled the protester during their game Monday night make the right move?

John Letasky: Sure thing. If a protester goes on a playing field, they should face the consequences.

Jake Iverson: That's the most important hit Bobby Wagner has had since the 2015 Super Bowl.

Bill Bighaus: Now I know where Bobby Wagner wound up after leaving the Seahawks. He sure lowered the boom on one of the guys. I loved it!

Briar Napier: I just enjoy field invasions like that for the awesome Kevin Harlan call that comes out of it.

Mike Scherting: I think one of the players should have gone low. Seemed both tacklers went high and potentially could have bounced off one another, giving the runner a lane.

3. Some are saying Aaron Judge is the true single-season home run champion. Agree or disagree?

John Letasky: Agree. And it's pretty cool a Yankee still holds the A.L. record and is the true home run king.

Jake Iverson: I didn't get into journalism to do math, but last I checked 73 was still a bigger number than 62.

Bill Bighaus: I agree. Judge's 62 doesn't come with any asterisks, though, Jake.

Briar Napier: Of the American League, yes. Remarkable achievement aside, it ain't 73.

Mike Scherting: You can acknowledge Barry Bonds did in fact hit 73 homers, and also consider 62 to be the true number. And, in fact, that's what I do.

4. Which two teams will square off in the World Series?

John Letasky: Yankees vs. the Dodgers for a classic World Series and I'm hoping New York wins.

Jake Iverson: Braves vs. Yankees. Yanks in six.

Bill Bighaus: Start beating those trash cans! Astros vs. Dodgers, with the Astros winning in seven.

Briar Napier: Dodgers-Yankees. Clayton Kershaw vs. Aaron Judge? For a ring? Yes, please.

Mike Scherting: Braves vs. Astros, with Dusty Baker finally winning his long-awaited World Series title, thus cementing his Hall of Fame credentials.

5. Have you ever found a garage sale treasure?

John Letasky: Once I went to a Mustangs' garage sale and found an awesome deal on team hats. That was pretty cool.

Jake Iverson: I don't really have the patience for garage sales. I will spend hours on eBay searching for a deal, though.

Bill Bighaus: I can't say that I have.

Briar Napier: Working Nintendo 64 with about 20 games (including much of the classics). $20. I still brag about it to this day.

Mike Scherting: I can't bring myself to go through other people's stuff. Seems unnatural.