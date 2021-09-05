Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Bill Bighaus: I don't mean to taint his record, but he isn't exactly looking at 102 mph heat coming from Hunter Greene.

Greg Rachac: Almond is a solid player and probably deserves another shot in the minor leagues. That said, the record isn't surprising considering the crazy offensive numbers we've seen in the new PL.

4. With the NFL season kicking off Thursday, what is your early Super Bowl prediction?

John Letasky: I you follow Jeff's logic, the NFL would love the Saints to march on. ... How about Bucs vs. Bills.

Jeff Welsch: The NFL loves the swan-song narrative. So Rodgers and the Packers against, oh, Roethlisberger and the Steelers.

Mike Scherting: I hate to keep writing off Tom Brady, but his spell has to wear off at some point. Doesn’t it?

Bill Bighaus: Step aside, fellas, make way for the Seattle Seahawks.

Greg Rachac: I went all in on the Bills last season but was a year early. In the Super Bowl, Buffalo will beat the the ... hmmm ... Packers? 49ers? Buccaneers?

5. How are you planning to mark Labor Day?