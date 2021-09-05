Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Do you think a team will sign Billings' Jalen Garcia, who plays for his hometown Mustangs, to an affiliated minor league contract?
John Letasky: The former Scarlets star has had an incredible season and has been fun to follow. Maybe the Reds are paying attention to their former affiliate?
Jeff Welsch: He's such a good story you'd like to think so.
Mike Scherting: With the season he's had, I'm surprised it hasn't happened by now. Baseball is a funny sport, though, and sometimes you just need the right person in your corner.
Bill Bighaus: His season reminds me of what pitcher Jason Kummerfeldt, also a Billings product, did for the Mustangs in 1992. He went 8-0 and helped Billings win a league championship. Garcia also deserves a shot to keep playing.
Greg Rachac: It seems inevitable of at this point. Scouts have certainly noticed the season he's put together.
2. Thoughts on the PBR shortening its regular-season premier series tour starting next year with the World Championships in May?
John Letasky: I'm glad the PBR is returning to Metra, but curious how the league will fill the rest of the calendar after the worlds.
Jeff Welsch: So fresh to see a pro circuit reduce its schedule. NFL, are you watching?
Mike Scherting: It's probably going to make life just a little easier on the riders.
Bill Bighaus: Just maybe injury-prone Jess Lockwood might make it through a full season. That would make the PBR much more interesting to Montanans.
Greg Rachac: These are some of the toughest athletes on the planet, but a shortened schedule will probably serve them well.
3. Any reactions to Missoula PaddleHeads slugger Zac Almond setting the Pioneer League home run record?
John Letasky: My colleagues all make valid points, however, slamming home runs at any level is pretty impressive.
Jeff Welsch: This ain't your granddaddy's Pioneer League. Any record set from this year on should come with at least TWO asterisks.
Mike Scherting: I have a hard time comparing records from this version of the Pioneer League to the previous affiliated version. It's not apples to apples. That said, good on Almond for his strong season.
Bill Bighaus: I don't mean to taint his record, but he isn't exactly looking at 102 mph heat coming from Hunter Greene.
Greg Rachac: Almond is a solid player and probably deserves another shot in the minor leagues. That said, the record isn't surprising considering the crazy offensive numbers we've seen in the new PL.
4. With the NFL season kicking off Thursday, what is your early Super Bowl prediction?
John Letasky: I you follow Jeff's logic, the NFL would love the Saints to march on. ... How about Bucs vs. Bills.
Jeff Welsch: The NFL loves the swan-song narrative. So Rodgers and the Packers against, oh, Roethlisberger and the Steelers.
Mike Scherting: I hate to keep writing off Tom Brady, but his spell has to wear off at some point. Doesn’t it?
Bill Bighaus: Step aside, fellas, make way for the Seattle Seahawks.
Greg Rachac: I went all in on the Bills last season but was a year early. In the Super Bowl, Buffalo will beat the the ... hmmm ... Packers? 49ers? Buccaneers?
5. How are you planning to mark Labor Day?
John Letasky: I'll be angling for information to fill the weekly Gazette Fishing Report. Hopefully the morning bite is good and I limit out quickly while fishing from my desk.
Jeff Welsch: Trying to decide if my conscience will let me fish for trout yet. It's been a long, hot, smoky summer.
Mike Scherting: I don't seem to have the luxury of planning ahead these days. We'll just see what the day brings, I guess. But I hope y'all have a good one!
Bill Bighaus: By doing something a lot of other people aren't doing these days: Going to work.
Greg Rachac: Not laboring.