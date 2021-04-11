 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five
alert

Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Should the NCAA hold future tourneys in the same format as this year's basketball championships?

John Letasky: No. I'm glad they figured out how to hold a tourney but the old format brought the event to the people. 

Bill Bighaus: No. I enjoyed having the sectional sites around the country. I am also for getting rid of all things "bubble" or "zoom."

Mario Small: No. The sectional tourneys remind me of the Hoosier flash back montage.

Mike Scherting: As a TV viewer, not sure I'd notice much difference, to be honest. 

Greg Rachac: If people don't get their vaccinations, there may be no choice.

2. Will Gonzaga ever get over the hump and win a men's basketball title?

John Letasky: I'd like them to win one. Look at it this way, the Red Sox finally won a Series or two — believe it or not. 

Bill Bighaus: Hard to say, especially with all the one-and-done players in the college ranks. You never know who is coming back.

Mario Small: I thought they had this year's in the bag. The program is gaining popularity and strength. A championship is near.

Mike Scherting: As we've seen, it takes more than just talent to win the NCAA tournament. It's a tough thing to win.

Greg Rachac: As long as Mark Few continues recruiting and developing players the way he has, it will happen. I'm convinced.

3. Is a shift of power from the perennially-tough conferences occurring in college basketball?

John Letasky: It was nice to see teams from the West do so well in both the men's and women's tourneys. Let's hope the trend continues. 

Bill Bighaus: No. I am sure that Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky will bounce back quickly after down seasons. It is good to see UCLA on the rise once again.

Mario Small: Yes and no. Player IQ is changing across the U.S., though. I believe old-school powerhouses will always have the conventional upper hand  in terms of logistics and networking with high school farm teams.

Mike Scherting: Players seem not to be content to ride the bench anymore or wait their time, thus the popularity of the transfer portal. 

Greg Rachac: The transfer portal is contributing to the balance shift — which is another reason for my answer to question No. 2.

4. Will sports like junior hockey, indoor football, or weekly boxing ever return to the Magic City?

John Letasky: Miss the boxing and indoor football and would love to see a return, however it seems so long ago. Good to see local promoters and motorsports facilities still giving it a go. 

Bill Bighaus: Perhaps if they build a 5,000-seat sports arena on the MetraPark grounds.

Mario Small: Yes. But the landscape will forever be changed. A sort of cautionary reverence to the wind so to speak will be on a vast majority of minds while mingling with the masses.

Mike Scherting: Seems we're seeing a drop in attendance locally for just about everything. It'll be interesting to see how the Mustangs draw this season.

Greg Rachac: Not unless somebody with a lot of vision (and a little dough) steps up. I'm not holding my breath.

5. What was one game you played growing up that you'd have a hard-time explaining to today's youth?

John Letasky: Baseball card baseball, or the variations of backyard home run derby we used to play. I wonder if kids still play School on the driveway basketball court? 

Bill Bighaus: Tackle football on a muddy neighborhood lot with no helmets or pads.

Mario Small: Shoeball. Imagine this. Unlacing your shoes to the point of being able to flick-kick them off several meters into a garbage tank on a lengthy apartment sized parking lot. The parking lines serving as level markers.

Mike Scherting: My neighbor Kyle and I played a game of "baseball" with a tennis ball against the front steps. I'm not sure we even knew our own "rules." I do know we broke a lot of glass on our front doors.

Greg Rachac: Tecmo Super Bowl. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News