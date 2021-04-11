Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Should the NCAA hold future tourneys in the same format as this year's basketball championships?
John Letasky: No. I'm glad they figured out how to hold a tourney but the old format brought the event to the people.
Bill Bighaus: No. I enjoyed having the sectional sites around the country. I am also for getting rid of all things "bubble" or "zoom."
Mario Small: No. The sectional tourneys remind me of the Hoosier flash back montage.
Mike Scherting: As a TV viewer, not sure I'd notice much difference, to be honest.
Greg Rachac: If people don't get their vaccinations, there may be no choice.
2. Will Gonzaga ever get over the hump and win a men's basketball title?
John Letasky: I'd like them to win one. Look at it this way, the Red Sox finally won a Series or two — believe it or not.
Bill Bighaus: Hard to say, especially with all the one-and-done players in the college ranks. You never know who is coming back.
Mario Small: I thought they had this year's in the bag. The program is gaining popularity and strength. A championship is near.
Mike Scherting: As we've seen, it takes more than just talent to win the NCAA tournament. It's a tough thing to win.
Greg Rachac: As long as Mark Few continues recruiting and developing players the way he has, it will happen. I'm convinced.
3. Is a shift of power from the perennially-tough conferences occurring in college basketball?
John Letasky: It was nice to see teams from the West do so well in both the men's and women's tourneys. Let's hope the trend continues.
Bill Bighaus: No. I am sure that Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky will bounce back quickly after down seasons. It is good to see UCLA on the rise once again.
Mario Small: Yes and no. Player IQ is changing across the U.S., though. I believe old-school powerhouses will always have the conventional upper hand in terms of logistics and networking with high school farm teams.
Mike Scherting: Players seem not to be content to ride the bench anymore or wait their time, thus the popularity of the transfer portal.
Greg Rachac: The transfer portal is contributing to the balance shift — which is another reason for my answer to question No. 2.
4. Will sports like junior hockey, indoor football, or weekly boxing ever return to the Magic City?
John Letasky: Miss the boxing and indoor football and would love to see a return, however it seems so long ago. Good to see local promoters and motorsports facilities still giving it a go.
Bill Bighaus: Perhaps if they build a 5,000-seat sports arena on the MetraPark grounds.
Mario Small: Yes. But the landscape will forever be changed. A sort of cautionary reverence to the wind so to speak will be on a vast majority of minds while mingling with the masses.
Mike Scherting: Seems we're seeing a drop in attendance locally for just about everything. It'll be interesting to see how the Mustangs draw this season.
Greg Rachac: Not unless somebody with a lot of vision (and a little dough) steps up. I'm not holding my breath.
5. What was one game you played growing up that you'd have a hard-time explaining to today's youth?
John Letasky: Baseball card baseball, or the variations of backyard home run derby we used to play. I wonder if kids still play School on the driveway basketball court?
Bill Bighaus: Tackle football on a muddy neighborhood lot with no helmets or pads.
Mario Small: Shoeball. Imagine this. Unlacing your shoes to the point of being able to flick-kick them off several meters into a garbage tank on a lengthy apartment sized parking lot. The parking lines serving as level markers.
Mike Scherting: My neighbor Kyle and I played a game of "baseball" with a tennis ball against the front steps. I'm not sure we even knew our own "rules." I do know we broke a lot of glass on our front doors.
Greg Rachac: Tecmo Super Bowl.