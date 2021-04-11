Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: As we've seen, it takes more than just talent to win the NCAA tournament. It's a tough thing to win.

Greg Rachac: As long as Mark Few continues recruiting and developing players the way he has, it will happen. I'm convinced.

3. Is a shift of power from the perennially-tough conferences occurring in college basketball?

John Letasky: It was nice to see teams from the West do so well in both the men's and women's tourneys. Let's hope the trend continues.

Bill Bighaus: No. I am sure that Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky will bounce back quickly after down seasons. It is good to see UCLA on the rise once again.

Mario Small: Yes and no. Player IQ is changing across the U.S., though. I believe old-school powerhouses will always have the conventional upper hand in terms of logistics and networking with high school farm teams.

Mike Scherting: Players seem not to be content to ride the bench anymore or wait their time, thus the popularity of the transfer portal.