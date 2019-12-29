{{featured_button_text}}
Jeff Choate, Bobby Hauck

The Montana State Bobcats are coached by Jeff Choate, left. The Montana Griz are coached by Bobby Hauck, pictured right. Members of The Gazette sports staff discuss which program came out of the early football signing period better off in this week's Five on Five. 

 DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com / TOMMY MARTINO, 406mtsports.com

1. Who won the recruiting battle between Montana and Montana State in the early signing period?

John Letasky: Both teams signed some impressive area players. Based on that, I'll call it a draw. 

Mike Scherting: Impossible to say now. So much happens to a recruiting class over the course of four or five years.

Bill Bighaus: With the well-connected B.J. Robertson having a hand in MSU's in-state recruiting, I give the win, once again, to the Bobcats. 

Mario Small: At a distance, the outlook is premature. Freshman focused acuity to each school's particular programming, as well the period of athletic maturity, all in which is better foretold over a couple years. 

Greg Rachac: Ask me again in three years. That's when you can truly evaluate a recruiting class.

2. Is it finally time for the College Football Playoff to expand beyond four teams?

John Letasky: It seems like in the end the process usually plays out fine. Those making the noise are usually backers of a team which was left out, and usually for good reason. 

Mike Scherting: Somehow all other levels of college football can manage a full playoff tournament. It's high time the FBS level did, as well.

Bill Bighaus: I am fine with four.

Mario Small: I feel a bigger bracket would mean more definitively for the nation's best programs. 

Greg Rachac: It's long past time. Eight teams would be perfect. 

3. What kind of an impact will Marshawn Lynch have in his return to the Seahawks?

John Letasky: If the Seahawks catch lightning in a bottle, the move will look pretty good. If Lynch fails to produce, the Seahawks simply move on. 

Mike Scherting: If he runs for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers, I'll honestly not know what to say. 

Bill Bighaus: It is going to be one yard and a cloud of dust. Beast Mode will become Wheeze Mode.

Mario Small: His window of opportunity is so slight compared to his margin of expectation. But if anyone can floor the naysayers, it be that blue-and-green beast wearing No. 24.

Greg Rachac: Can a guy just walk in off the street after not playing all season and make a difference? I'd be surprised.

4. Trade rumors are swirling around Nolan Arenado. Should the Rockies trade him?

John Letasky: I'm going to be honest, I've missed these reports. ... 

Mike Scherting: For sure if they're not planning on competing in the next two years. Can you imagine the haul they'd get for him?

Bill Bighaus: He definitely deserves the opportunity to play for a winning team. The Rockies are not that team, at the moment.

Mario Small: Money talks. Rare to see a franchise player.

Greg Rachac: If the price is right they'll probably do it. But it would break this Rox fan's heart.

5. Do you have any New Year's resolutions? 

John Letasky: Yes — to go fishing more. You know what some people say: I'd rather be fishing than ... 

Mike Scherting: Last year my resolution was to not make any resolutions, and that worked out pretty well. I feel good about it, so I'm sticking with that.

Bill Bighaus: Quit eating breakfast and lunch at McDonald's, and dinner at Wendy's.

Mario Small: Get the band back together!

Greg Rachac: Yeah, but they only last about a week as it is, so I'll pass on this one. 

