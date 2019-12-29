1. Who won the recruiting battle between Montana and Montana State in the early signing period?
John Letasky: Both teams signed some impressive area players. Based on that, I'll call it a draw.
Mike Scherting: Impossible to say now. So much happens to a recruiting class over the course of four or five years.
Bill Bighaus: With the well-connected B.J. Robertson having a hand in MSU's in-state recruiting, I give the win, once again, to the Bobcats.
Mario Small: At a distance, the outlook is premature. Freshman focused acuity to each school's particular programming, as well the period of athletic maturity, all in which is better foretold over a couple years.
Greg Rachac: Ask me again in three years. That's when you can truly evaluate a recruiting class.
2. Is it finally time for the College Football Playoff to expand beyond four teams?
John Letasky: It seems like in the end the process usually plays out fine. Those making the noise are usually backers of a team which was left out, and usually for good reason.
Mike Scherting: Somehow all other levels of college football can manage a full playoff tournament. It's high time the FBS level did, as well.
Bill Bighaus: I am fine with four.
Mario Small: I feel a bigger bracket would mean more definitively for the nation's best programs.
Greg Rachac: It's long past time. Eight teams would be perfect.
3. What kind of an impact will Marshawn Lynch have in his return to the Seahawks?
John Letasky: If the Seahawks catch lightning in a bottle, the move will look pretty good. If Lynch fails to produce, the Seahawks simply move on.
Mike Scherting: If he runs for 100 yards and two touchdowns against the 49ers, I'll honestly not know what to say.
Bill Bighaus: It is going to be one yard and a cloud of dust. Beast Mode will become Wheeze Mode.
Mario Small: His window of opportunity is so slight compared to his margin of expectation. But if anyone can floor the naysayers, it be that blue-and-green beast wearing No. 24.
Greg Rachac: Can a guy just walk in off the street after not playing all season and make a difference? I'd be surprised.
4. Trade rumors are swirling around Nolan Arenado. Should the Rockies trade him?
John Letasky: I'm going to be honest, I've missed these reports. ...
Mike Scherting: For sure if they're not planning on competing in the next two years. Can you imagine the haul they'd get for him?
Bill Bighaus: He definitely deserves the opportunity to play for a winning team. The Rockies are not that team, at the moment.
Mario Small: Money talks. Rare to see a franchise player.
Greg Rachac: If the price is right they'll probably do it. But it would break this Rox fan's heart.
5. Do you have any New Year's resolutions?
John Letasky: Yes — to go fishing more. You know what some people say: I'd rather be fishing than ...
Mike Scherting: Last year my resolution was to not make any resolutions, and that worked out pretty well. I feel good about it, so I'm sticking with that.
Bill Bighaus: Quit eating breakfast and lunch at McDonald's, and dinner at Wendy's.
Mario Small: Get the band back together!
Greg Rachac: Yeah, but they only last about a week as it is, so I'll pass on this one.