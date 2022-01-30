Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who will win the conference championship games today and play in the Super Bowl?
John Letasky: The Bengals and Rams. Stafford suffered through his Detroit years like a true pro and it would be nice to see him play in the finale. And it would be cool to see a modern Ickey Shuffle.
Jeff Welsch: We've already had the 49ers and Chiefs, so here's a bet on the Rams and ... Chiefs.
Bill Bighaus: This is too easy. Get ready to watch the Rams and Chiefs in the Big Game.
Mike Scherting: 49ers have found ways to win but won't score enough to beat the Rams. The Bengals will run down the Chiefs.
Greg Rachac: The Bengals and 49ers are nice underdog stories, but the home teams — the Chiefs and Rams — will march on.
2. Will the Broncos land Aaron Rodgers now that Nathaniel Hackett is their coach?
John Letasky: It would be nice, but it sounds like Green Bay wants a lot for Rodgers. If I'm Paton I'd aggressively pursue Rodgers, or make sure I found a competent QB.
Jeff Welsch: Well, that would be a real, uh, shot in the arm for the Broncos. Bada-bing.
Bill Bighaus: I don't think so. There's just too much drama associated with Rodgers these days. Plus, he's getting old.
Mike Scherting: The Broncos will have to pony up enough in a return package to Green Bay regardless of who Denver's coach is. Hackett and Rodgers aren't in control of Rodgers' landing spot.
Greg Rachac: If so, he'd still only be the third-best QB in franchise history.
3. Do Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens belong in baseball's Hall of Fame?
John Letasky: Yes. My stance has evolved on this as they were both head and shoulders above the competition throughout their careers.
Jeff Welsch: Cooperstown should have an asterisk wing for Bonds, Clemens, Curt Schilling, Pete Rose and the Shoeless Joe who wasn't from Hannibal, Mo.
Bill Bighaus: I read an article online earlier this week about all the good deeds Roger Clemens did behind the scenes. While I've now softened my stance on him, Bonds, Schilling and Rose are a different story.
Mike Scherting: I used to be dead set against them being in the Hall. But now ...? It's a museum. Go ahead and put them in, along with Rose, Jackson and all the rest who were among baseball's best.
Greg Rachac: They do, and they will, when electors who played the game right this wrong in the near future.
4. Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan to coach in the NFL?
John Letasky: It wouldn't surprise me if he finds his way back to the league. Harbaugh is one of a few whose proved he can win as the head coach both in college and at the elite level in the pros.
Jeff Welsch: He'd like to I'm sure, if only to avoid the shellacking he's guaranteed to get from Ohio State this fall, but my gut says he stays in the one place that'll put up with him longer than four years.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. He will be coaching the Las Vegas Raiders next season.
Mike Scherting: He was pretty successful in the league, so he's probably getting feelers. If the money is big enough, he gone.
Greg Rachac: The pull of trying to win a Super Bowl will eventually lure him back.
5. If you were to choose the Super Bowl halftime act, who would it be?
John Letasky: How about something totally different with a pro wrestling match featuring Sting and CM Punk. Or, have the local Backflips and Beatdowns promoters stage a quick match with the motorcycle tricks!
Jeff Welsch: My vote is for Wynton Marsalis, the top trumpeter in the world, doing a tribute to Al Hirt, who did the first Super Bowl halftime show in 1967.
Bill Bighaus: I normally don't watch the halftime entertainment. I am usually too busy venting about how I can't stand Brady and Belichick.
Mike Scherting: How about we don't have a halftime act. Shorten the halftime up to its regular length and get the game going again.
Greg Rachac: They don't consult me on these things, but I'd pick something much different than a return to 2002.