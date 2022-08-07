Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Do you think the changes in the college sports landscape will trickle down to the Big Sky Conference?

John Letasky: With all the shifting in the Bowl Subdivision, I'd bet the trend trickles down to the FCS.

Lindsay Rossmiller: The ripples will come. It's only a matter of time.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. All of the leagues, no matter what level, seem to be very open to change.

Victor Flores: Big Sky schools have already been significantly affected by NIL and the transfer portal. I don't expect the realignment to make a major impact, though, at least not anytime soon.

Jake Iverson: I think it's only a matter of time until the bigger teams, led by the two Montana squads, wind up going into the FBS.

2. Will College GameDay make a stop at a Big Sky Conference contest this season?

John Letasky: GameDay and its fans are definitely missing out if the show doesn't take place at the Brawl of the Wild this year.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Everything would have to fall into place and with the FBS playoff seemingly driving most of those decisions, I'll believe it when I see it.

Bill Bighaus: I don't think so. Cat-Griz maybe, but the majority of our match-ups just aren't that exciting for national audiences.

Victor Flores: Cat-Griz is Nov. 19. Some of the FBS games that day: Bedlam, The Big Game, UCLA-USC, Clemson-Miami. Maybe next year.

Jake Iverson: They didn't last year when it would have worked perfectly. But if the Griz and Cats are fighting for first place come November, I expect to see that conversation start up again.

3. Flint Rasmussen will be a reporter at the PBR Team Series but will clown around at age 54 again next season. Impressive?

John Letasky: Flint Rasmussen is definitely an athlete and entertainer while performing at Unleash The Beast events. It's hard to believe what he does.

Lindsay Rossmiller: You wouldn't catch me trying his job at any age so yes.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. When you mess with the bull you usually get the horns, but not Flint. Keep it going, young man!

Victor Flores: Any 17-year career is impressive, let alone one as wild and tiring as his seems to be.

Jake Iverson: I mean, all he does is intentionally aggregate an angry two ton animal that has big horns.

4. What has been the best local sporting event of the summer to date?

John Letasky: American Legion Baseball. Love the intensity of the Royals-Scarlets games and this year the Royals were state champs.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Regardless of what the results may be, it's tough to beat a summer evening at the baseball park.

Bill Bighaus: Sad to say, I haven't gone to a single sporting event so far this summer. I will make it to a Rocky football game before summer ends.

Victor Flores: I'm in Bozeman, so I'll go with the State/Senior/Super Senior Am. I always enjoy covering those golf tournaments.

Jake Iverson: It's always the Mustangs. Really fun squad this year, with big offensive performers like Gabe Wurtz, Jackson Raper, Jalen Garcia and Jordan Hovey, who is my favorite because his walk up music is Jay-Z.

5. Have you taken in a summer movie these past few months, and if so what one was your favorite?

John Letasky: My brother invited me to the latest Thor movie, and surprisingly I did enjoy it. Maybe I'll have to take in Top Gun.

Lindsay Rossmiller: This may be a hot take to some, but I think I prefer "Top Gun: Maverick" over the original.

Bill Bighaus: You can never get enough of ELVIS!

Victor Flores: "Top Gun: Maverick" is the only one I've seen, but it would probably be my favorite regardless.

Jake Iverson: I loved how bold and unique "Nope" was. But there were multiple points during "Top Gun: Maverick" where I thought it might be the best movie I'd ever seen.