Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will the stumbling Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio before the season ends?
John Letasky: Yes. The way Denver has burned through coaches is mind boggling, but the AFC West is a winnable division.
Jeff Welsch: You hate to point the finger at legends, isn't it John Elway who's hired the growing list of failed coaches and secured the failed QBs?
Bill Bighaus: I haven't put much thought into Vic's fate, but I am pretty disappointed with the job Pete Carroll is doing in Seattle.
Mike Scherting: I've been saying all along that Broncos' failures extend further than the coach.
Greg Rachac: Injuries are piling up. Tough to win with your practice squad defense. But if the stumble continues, uncle Vic is gone.
2. Lisa Lockhart has a streak of 15 National Finals Rodeo qualifications. How impressive is that?
John Letasky: It's incredible. So much has to go right at so many rodeos every year. Again, just incredible.
Jeff Welsch: In a state that has no shortage of rodeo legends, she's earned the right to be mentioned in the same breath.
Bill Bighaus: No time like the present for her to win it all.
Mike Scherting: Any double-digit streak when you reach that level of competition is impressive.
Greg Rachac: Very. I'd tip my cowboy hat if I wore one.
3. Is it surprising Jess Lockwood is coming back from from surgery so late in the season instead of starting fresh in 2022?
John Letasky: Lockwood is a championship athlete and very determined. It wouldn't surprise me if he won the event.
Jeff Welsch: Playing with pain is part of the gig. I would expect nothing less from a world champion bull rider.
Bill Bighaus: He is certainly injury prone, so this is just another in a series of moves by Lockwood that doesn't make a lot of sense to me.
Mike Scherting: Pro athletes are just built differently, especially the bull-riding type. I'm guessing even if he "rested" he wouldn't be "starting fresh" in 2022.
Greg Rachac: I'd wait, but that's just me. Then again I've never climbed aboard a bucking bull, so maybe I should sit this one out.
4. It's a little less than a month away, but what's your early prediction for who wins the Brawl of the Wild?
John Letasky: There's a big difference between Bobby Hauck and Bob Stitt or Rob Ash, Greg. ... This game's a toss-up.
Jeff Welsch: Three weeks ago I would've bet on the Griz; given their offensive struggles, that pendulum has swung slightly to the east.
Bill Bighaus: I am going to go with offensive line coach Brian Armstrong and the Bobcats. The ex-Rocky head coach is undefeated against the Grizzlies as an MSU assistant.
Mike Scherting: Griz have a lot of hurdles in their way right now, including a talented, motivated Bobcats team.
Greg Rachac: Bobby Hauck losing three straight in the series would elicit a similar response it did for Bob Stitt or Rob Ash, right? Just wondering.
5. Are you worried about being able to purchase your Christmas presents this year?
John Letasky: Christmas isn't about gifts, but I am starting to wonder a lot about things lately. ...
Jeff Welsch: No Christmas presents? Geez, we might actually have to discover the true meaning of Christmas.
Bill Bighaus: I am more worried about the meanness, lack of manners and just plain bad behavior already being displayed by many customers in the shopping aisles. What's wrong with people these days?
Mike Scherting: Except for gifts for our young daughter, our family decided not to worry about giving gifts last Christmas. And I don't think we missed them.
Greg Rachac: Not at all. It sure would be nice to see people not trying to kill each other on Black Friday for once. Ah, the spirit of the season.