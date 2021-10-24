Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Bill Bighaus: No time like the present for her to win it all.

Mike Scherting: Any double-digit streak when you reach that level of competition is impressive.

Greg Rachac: Very. I'd tip my cowboy hat if I wore one.

3. Is it surprising Jess Lockwood is coming back from from surgery so late in the season instead of starting fresh in 2022?

John Letasky: Lockwood is a championship athlete and very determined. It wouldn't surprise me if he won the event.

Jeff Welsch: Playing with pain is part of the gig. I would expect nothing less from a world champion bull rider.

Bill Bighaus: He is certainly injury prone, so this is just another in a series of moves by Lockwood that doesn't make a lot of sense to me.

Mike Scherting: Pro athletes are just built differently, especially the bull-riding type. I'm guessing even if he "rested" he wouldn't be "starting fresh" in 2022.