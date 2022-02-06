Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Did the Washington Football Team come up with a winner for its new nickname of the "Commanders"?

John Letasky: I didn't mind the Washington Football Team.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I just feel like there's too many odd ways to shorten it that could have some weird connotations.

Bill Bighaus: I was hoping they would pick Admirals.

Mike Scherting: Honestly, how many good nicknames are left? I still would have preferred Red Tails in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Greg Rachac: They kept the colors, so that's good enough for me.

2. With his record-setting Grand Slam haul of 21 majors, is Rafael Nadal the best all-time men's tennis player?

John Letasky: It seems like every generation builds off the previous one. But, I'll stick with Federer.

Lindsay Rossmiller: For now yes, but that's the thing with all-time status. You're always it until someone passes you.

Bill Bighaus: No. My pick remains John McEnroe. I liked his forehand and feistiness.

Mike Scherting: That race is still ongoing, though Nadal will likely get to 22 at the French Open while Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer remain stuck on 20.

Greg Rachac: Take your pick between Nadal, Federer and Djokovic. But I've always liked Federer. He made it look so effortless. Poetry in motion.

3. With his retirement, where does Tom Brady rank among the greatest quarterbacks of pro football?

John Letasky: I kind of like Bighaus' feistiness in his answer and you can't argue with Elway!

Lindsay Rossmiller: He's put himself in the conversation, but actual legacy feels like it's determined with a bit more distance from their playing days.

Bill Bighaus: I hate all this GOAT talk. John Elway was pretty damn good. So was Roger Staubach, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr.

Mike Scherting: I mean, seven Super Bowl titles. He's gotta be the GOAT.

Greg Rachac: Top 15.

4. Is this the best time of year for a high school sports fan in Montana?

John Letasky: Gotta love the football playoffs, but overall with wrestling and basketball heating up this probably tops the charts.

Lindsay Rossmiller: This time of year it feels like getting on a roller coaster and hanging on until the final trophies are handed out. It's always a wild ride.

Bill Bighaus: Yes. I have always been a big fan of high school basketball tournaments. Lots of crazy finishes and small-town heroes emerging.

Mike Scherting: Depends on what sports you like. October-November with all the various championships handed out in those two months, from golf (the first) to football (the last), is a steady stream of titles.

Greg Rachac: I don't see how it isn't. Tourney time is wild, it's crazy and it never disappoints.

5. What did you think about the nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

John Letasky: Good luck to Dolly Parton and Eminem.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Considering I had to Google it to see who the nominees are, it was a bit off my radar until you asked. Looks like an eclectic mix.

Bill Bighaus: I missed the official announcement, but I heard Dolly Parton was getting in. Good for her.

Mike Scherting: Until Boston gets in, I'm snubbing the hall. The debut album has some of the rockingest air guitar songs in history. How does that alone not get them in?

Greg Rachac: They're still playing very fast and loose with the definition of "rock & roll," I see.

