Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Montana State be behind once college football begins with no spring ball?
John Letasky: I'd rather be one of the teams that was lucky enough to get some practices in come fall. But, MSU has built a program and will find a way to rebound.
Jeff Welsch: The Cats have a strong foundation in place with a fifth-year head coach — who never has been that wild about spring ball anyway.
Mike Scherting: They're all pretty much in the same boat. Besides, is spring ball really that valuable?
Victor Flores: No more behind than all the other teams that can't practice.
Greg Rachac: Spring ball has always seemed a bit overrated in terms of its impact, and Jeff Choate has said as much. The summer and fall are way more important.
2. Some players favor the NHL directly entering the playoffs if play resumes this year. Could that possibly work?
John Letasky: They'll have to do something like that. The off-season between this year and next could be made shorter to compensate.
Jeff Welsch: Well, their season probably is toast, but ... if this gets into June how about a March Madness-style format where it's one and done? That'd ratchet up the drama.
Mike Scherting: I don't see why it wouldn't, other than a short "training camp" to get guys back into shape. They've played enough regular-season games, as has the NBA. And if MLB can get in 120 or so, that's enough, too.
Victor Flores: The same idea has been brought up for the NBA, and it could definitely work. In fact, it might be the only way to finish the season.
Greg Rachac: Certainly hope so. Even if they have to cut the playoff field down to eight teams. It will be a great day when sports resume.
3. While reports say it could be more like a studio show, should the NFL have pushed back its draft?
John Letasky: No. Plus, the draft could definitely be part of the healing process.
Jeff Welsch: Nah, might as well give sports junkies something to latch onto. Ratings will probably be through the roof.
Mike Scherting: Not if they can do it safely. Not having a live crowd won't affect TV ratings any, so the NFL can work remotely just like we do!
Victor Flores: There are decent reasons to push it back (mainly to give teams more time to prepare), but assuming the NFL conducts the draft safely, it's not outrageous to go ahead as scheduled.
Greg Rachac: Not seeing this as a problem, depending on where we stand in terms of the virus at that point. Might be a bit tone deaf if it is still spreading like wildfire.
4. What is your favorite "classic" NCAA men's basketball tournament game?
John Letasky: I don't really have one, but recall enjoying a couple good Illinois teams and Duke is always entertaining.
Jeff Welsch: As a Michigan lad, it's hands down Magic Johnson and Michigan State over Larry Bird and Indiana State in Salt Lake City in 1979 — the showdown that saved college hoops.
Mike Scherting: Montana nearly defeating UCLA in 1975.
Victor Flores: This doesn't really count as classic, but Oregon beating Duke and causing Coach K to get indignant in the 2016 Sweet 16 holds a special place in my heart.
Greg Rachac: Duke vs. Kentucky in the 1992 East Regional final. Christian Laettner's shot is still the most clutch moment in tourney history.
5. Have you rediscovered any "classic" board, card or video games while practicing social distancing?
John Letasky: Not yet, but I do plan on playing a game or two of solitaire.
Jeff Welsch: Crossword puzzles, books and movies, oh my.
Mike Scherting: Not much of a card player, never played video games and haven't stopped playing APBA baseball since I was about 12. So ... no?
Victor Flores: No, but I guarantee the board game "Pandemic" has seen an uptick in sales recently.
Greg Rachac: No, but I have been rewatching a lot of my old VHS recordings of past sporting events. Gotta get my fix.
