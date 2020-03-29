Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mike Scherting: I don't see why it wouldn't, other than a short "training camp" to get guys back into shape. They've played enough regular-season games, as has the NBA. And if MLB can get in 120 or so, that's enough, too.

Victor Flores: The same idea has been brought up for the NBA, and it could definitely work. In fact, it might be the only way to finish the season.

Greg Rachac: Certainly hope so. Even if they have to cut the playoff field down to eight teams. It will be a great day when sports resume.

3. While reports say it could be more like a studio show, should the NFL have pushed back its draft?

John Letasky: No. Plus, the draft could definitely be part of the healing process.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Welsch: Nah, might as well give sports junkies something to latch onto. Ratings will probably be through the roof.

Mike Scherting: Not if they can do it safely. Not having a live crowd won't affect TV ratings any, so the NFL can work remotely just like we do!