Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will we ever see an MHSA boys powerlifting meet?

John Letasky: Hopefully there is enough interest to get it started next year. Then, there's the whole baseball question.

Mario Small: I think it is possible. Be nice to have it fit in near the end of the school year. Late spring, "suns out, guns out," as they say.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It feels like the focus is on keeping the existing sports afloat so I'm not sure there's a lot of momentum right now.

Victor Flores: I think we will, but it's not even close to girls wrestling in terms of interest right now, and that's a worrisome sign.

Greg Rachac: Hopefully at some point. Have said it many times: The more opportunities for kids, the better.

2. In modern times, does a player commit to a program or to the head coach of a college program?

John Letasky: It seems a combination of both still, but if a player sees a better overall opportunity elsewhere you can't blame them for exploring it.