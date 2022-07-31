Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Has all this conference realignment made you more or less interested in college football?

John Letasky: A little less interested. I just don't like all the shifting of teams and will miss the old Pac-12.

Jake Iverson: Wake me up when they put the Griz and Bobcats in the Mountain West.

Victor Flores: More. The stakes and excitement of the games will basically be the same, and I'm fascinated to find out if other schools will change conferences.

Mike Scherting: Mostly I'm curious to see what Notre Dame does. Otherwise, my interest in big-time college football remains luke-warm.

Greg Rachac: At the top level? Less. Traditional rivalries are dead. The pageantry is gone, too. FCS football is pretty well untainted at least.

2. Some big names have been made available before Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline. If you’re trading for one player, who is it?

John Letasky: To be honest, I haven't really followed all the trade deadline talk. But anything the Yankees can do to solidify their lineup, I'm all for.

Jake Iverson: Juan Soto is fascinating. He's only 23 and already one of the game's best hitters. He's also going to cost an entire farm system to get, and he wants a $500 million contract. Is any price too high for a modern Ted Williams?

Victor Flores: Soto is by far the best player available (at least reportedly), but A) how many prospects is he worth, and B) can you guarantee he'll sign an extension with your team?

Mike Scherting: I'd be all in on Shohei Ohtani for the gate factor if nothing else.

Greg Rachac: If you're not trying to acquire the Nationals' Juan Soto then you're simply not trying. But get ready to sell the farm.

3. MLB has been releasing City Connect uniforms for two seasons now. Any favorites yet?

John Letasky: No, but I will say I like the this year's Fourth of July Billings Mustangs cap and, again, the Mustangs new logos are pretty sharp.

Jake Iverson: The Angels is clean, and the Padres is so fun. Nationals are the leaders right now, but I wish they'd had the gall to make the whole thing cherry blossom pink.

Victor Flores: Hardly the best aesthetically, but the Giants have a great record with their City Connects, so they've looked progressively better in this Giants fan's eyes.

Mike Scherting: I'm probably one of the few that really digs the Serpientes (Diamondbacks) uni. Otherwise, the Angels and Nats are my favorites. Eagerly awaiting how the Reds will look.

Greg Rachac: The Rockies' offering was completely unique. Too bad they can't put that much effort into the product on the field.

4. The Great American Hill Climb is upon us. Climbed any big hills on a motorcycle or otherwise?

John Letasky: Out hunting, I've walked hills but no, I've never climbed any on a motorcycle. However, I did have a ride in an ATV on a back road to the top of the Bentonite Nightmare this weekend and the view is outstanding.

Jake Iverson: I grew up in Billings. There's not much else to do.

Victor Flores: I've climbed Pete's Hill a bunch of times since moving to Bozeman, although not on a motorcycle.

Mike Scherting: I made several failed climbing attempts on our Honda 50cc mini-bike. It wasn't much of a hill-climber, that bike, but it was a fun ride.

Greg Rachac: You serious?

5. What’s the craziest fad you’ll admit to participating in?

John Letasky: It wasn't really crazy, and they are still my team, but it seemed like back in grade school I was always wearing Denver Broncos gear.

Jake Iverson: I was embarrassingly into those late-2000s rootsy jug bands like Mumford and Sons. They all sounded like three out of tune banjos and a guy playing percussion on a washboard. Unlistenable now.

Victor Flores: My clothes were so baggy in the 2000s. Apparently that look is in again. I give up.

Mike Scherting: I was in junior high when my brother, myself and a couple friends were busted by our neighbor for streaking to our back-yard gate. Hey, man, it was the 1970s, streaking was in. I blame it all on my brother.

Greg Rachac: Lance Armstrong's "Livestrong" fad circa 2004. Should have known better.