Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. So, how is your bracket looking so far?
John Letasky: I imagine my bracket is perfect. ... Seriously, it was nice to see Illinois win and it's great to see Oregon State doing well.
Mario Small: I have the Zags going to the dance. Other than that, my bracket is BUSTED.
Bill Bighaus: No brackets for me, but I am rooting for Gonzaga to finally win it all.
Mike Scherting: I haven't filled out a bracket in some time. The ultimate bracket-buster!
Victor Flores: I had Ohio State in the Final Four, so it could certainly be better! Picking Oregon State softened the blow.
2. How impressive is the run by former UM coach Wayne Tinkle's Oregon State men's basketball team?
John Letasky: Just incredible. Everybody picked against OSU, so I'm sure it's very rewarding for the team.
Mario Small: Very impressive! Any coach or athlete having Montana ties is always a plus in my book.
Bill Bighaus: I am impressed. Picked to finish last in the Pac-12 and now a NCAA tournament win. Perfect example of March Madness.
Mike Scherting: The whole run, from regular season until now, has been impressive.
Victor Flores: I'm an Oregon grad, so it pains me to give the Beavers any credit, but they deserve quite a bit of it in this case.
3. Thoughts on the MHSA's spring sports guidelines?
John Letasky: I'm sure everyone who looks at the guidelines will have their own opinion, but I believe they are definitely on the right track.
Mario Small: Until COVID is extinguished, these young athletes must show prudence and discretion with social distancing and safety.
Bill Bighaus: I am happy to see that the MHSA is still being cautious. I wish more businesses and people would take note.
Mike Scherting: Looks like I'll echo everyone else. It's still not time to throw caution to the wind.
Victor Flores: I'd prefer less punting to schools/counties, but I'm glad the MHSA acknowledges that the pandemic isn't over.
4. With March Madness have you even thought about spring football games?
John Letasky: Not really, there's just so much happening and not just in sports — it's springtime!
Mario Small: Blurred lines. I haven't been able to get a solid grip on much of the overall changes. No fans in the stands but still hearing cheers in the playback is funny (NBA).
Bill Bighaus: No. Nobody will sell me a ticket.
Mike Scherting: I haven't even thought about March Madness.
Victor Flores: I still can't believe Rocky, Carroll and Northern opened their seasons on the same day as the State AA, B and C basketball title games.
5. Do you still prefer watching sports on TV, or do you have another favorite way in this new "smart" world we live in?
John Letasky: When I watch sports for pleasure, it's going to be on TV. I'd stream an event if I needed to for work.
Mario Small: I catch some of the highlights on YouTube, right along with my '80s hair-metal videos.
Bill Bighaus: I am an old-fashioned TV watcher. By the way, is this really a "smart" world we are living in?
Mike Scherting: My old eyes need as big a TV screen as I can get.
Victor Flores: I've streamed sports online for my entire adult life. I wouldn't say I like that more than cable, but it's hardly a bad option, especially now that I have a TV screen that can connect to my laptop.