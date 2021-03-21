Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mario Small: Blurred lines. I haven't been able to get a solid grip on much of the overall changes. No fans in the stands but still hearing cheers in the playback is funny (NBA).

Bill Bighaus: No. Nobody will sell me a ticket.

Mike Scherting: I haven't even thought about March Madness.

Victor Flores: I still can't believe Rocky, Carroll and Northern opened their seasons on the same day as the State AA, B and C basketball title games.

5. Do you still prefer watching sports on TV, or do you have another favorite way in this new "smart" world we live in?

John Letasky: When I watch sports for pleasure, it's going to be on TV. I'd stream an event if I needed to for work.

Mario Small: I catch some of the highlights on YouTube, right along with my '80s hair-metal videos.

Bill Bighaus: I am an old-fashioned TV watcher. By the way, is this really a "smart" world we are living in?

Mike Scherting: My old eyes need as big a TV screen as I can get.

Victor Flores: I've streamed sports online for my entire adult life. I wouldn't say I like that more than cable, but it's hardly a bad option, especially now that I have a TV screen that can connect to my laptop.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0