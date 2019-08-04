1. Was Reds pitcher Amir Garrett (a former Mustang!) wise to go it alone and brawl with the entire Pirates dugout?
John Letasky: It's never wise to be in a brawl by yourself. But, really it's really not wise to brawl at all.
Jeff Welsch: Dude looked like he was on a kamikaze mission. He's lucky he wasn't running at a scrum of hockey players.
Joe Kusek: An angry pitcher has got to do what an angry pitcher has got to do. Maybe he thought his teammates were right behind him.
Mike Scherting: Of course not, and, in fact, Garrett acknowledged as much the next day, telling mlb.com: "When I see kids, I don’t want to set that kind of example.”
Greg Rachac: You have to be impressed by his fearlessness, ill-advised as it was. Take a couple buddies with you next time.
2. Which MLB team was the big winner at the trade deadline?
John Letasky: The Astros are now the favorite in the American League after acquiring Zack Greinke.
Jeff Welsch: The Cardinals, because the Cubs and Brewers didn't do anything of note. But that's just me looking through red-tinted glasses.
Joe Kusek: Leaning toward the Houston Astros for winning the arms race. Pitching is the difference in the postseason.
Mike Scherting: Once again, the Astros. Out-maneuvered everyone — including the Yankees — who needed pitching more than they did.
Greg Rachac: With Zack Greinke, Houston now has the best starting rotation in baseball. A tip of the cap to the 'stros.
3. What is your favorite father/son duo in sports history?
John Letasky: Baseball's Boone family: Ray, Bob, Bret and Aaron. Aaron is a former New York Yankee and the current Yankees manager. Plus, he played for the Mustangs.
Jeff Welsch: My favorite broadcaster ever is Jack Buck, so I'm going with Jack and Joe Buck (P.S.: Why doesn't anybody like Joe Buck?)
Joe Kusek: Baseball announcers Harry, Skip and Chip Caray.
Mike Scherting: Probably the Griffeys. I grew up watching Ken Sr. play an important role with the Big Red Machine and later Junior helped rejuvenate my love for baseball.
Greg Rachac: Give it up for Bobby and Brett Hull, a golden duo that scored 1,351 NHL goals and captured three Stanley Cups.
4. Is it good parenting when LeBron joins his son's layup line before games?
John Letasky: I don't think it's that big of a deal.
Jeff Welsch: Meh, it's just sports. Anybody.
Joe Kusek: Hey, let the kid have some of the spotlight to himself. Bronny is under enough pressure. LeBron needs to save those layups for the Lakers.
Mike Scherting: I don't know if it qualifies as "good parenting," but I bet those kids will tell that story forever.
Greg Rachac: Imagine a father at a local high school doing something like that. Not a good look when you really break it down.
5. We've all seen great live music, but what was your worst concert experience?
John Letasky: I'm with Jeff. I have enjoyed the concerts I've attended. There are times when I was disappointed by an encore, or a band not playing a song I thought they would.
Jeff Welsch: Never had one. In fact, I was dragged kicking and screaming to a Michael Jackson concert in Denver — I was sure I'd hate it — and was completely wowed by his talent and, I kid you not, athleticism.
Joe Kusek: The Outlaws and UFO (one of my all-time favorites) at Northern Illinois University. They combined to play for less than an hour and most of it was the Outlaws jam from Green Grass and High Tides.
Mike Scherting: Not counting the high school dances at the Armory in Glendive (how many times did I hear "Cat Scratch Fever" in that building)? I saw a bunch of 70s/80s acts with way too few original members open up the FargoDome in uninspiring fashion in 1993.
Greg Rachac: Not sure why, but Metallica, at the height of their popularity, scared the crap out of me as a half-pint seventh grader. Enter Sandman? Exit the arena screaming.