Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who will be the MSU starting QB this coming season: Tommy Mellott, Sean Chambers, or someone else?
John Letasky: As long as Mellott is fine from his ankle surgery, it will be him.
Jeff Welsch: If it isn't Mellott, I'm guessing the entire city of Butte — even Sonny Holland — might secede from Bobcat Nation.
Bill Bighaus: My money is on Touchdown Tommy.
Jake Iverson: It feels sacrilegious, but considering Mellott's youth and Chambers' experience and ties with Brent Vigen, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Chambers behind center to start the 2022 season.
Greg Rachac: It will be Mellott. But don't be surprised if both play.
2. What do you think of Rachel Balkovec becoming the first female manager in affiliated baseball?
John Letasky: Sounds like she's definitely qualified. I'm rooting for her and the future Yankees she'll be mentoring.
Jeff Welsch: Only 74 years after baseball's color barrier was broken. Impressive.
Bill Bighaus: It made me think if I will live long enough to see a woman manage in the major leagues.
Jake Iverson: It's great! Excellent progress for the sport. And it takes a lot for me to praise the Yankees.
Greg Rachac: Love it. Next up: A woman as president.
3. Will Georgia football have to wait 41 years again before winning another national championship?
John Letasky: Probably not, but you never can tell how sports will turn out. It's incredibly tough to climb any mountain.
Jeff Welsch: Not unless North Dakota State decides to move up to FBS.
Bill Bighaus: No. They will beat Alabama for the title again next season. The Bulldogs are loaded with promising freshmen and recruits.
Jake Iverson: Now that they've finally gotten Alabama off their back, a school of that size with that recruiting base should be back.
Greg Rachac: Since it will probably be Georgia vs. Alabama in the CFP title game for the foreseeable future, I'm thinking not.
4. Do you believe in jinxes in sports?
John Letasky: When I was younger, definitely. Now, not as much but listening to tales about the Curse of the Bambino and leprechauns at the Garden was intriguing.
Jeff Welsch: For sure, and I still marvel at how where I sit in my living room dramatically impacts a televised game taking place 2,000 miles away.
Bill Bighaus: Yes. There was a guy at The Gazette years ago that would jinx my fantasy league pitchers/relievers by just staring at them on the office TV.
Jake Iverson: On an analytical level, there's no evidence to support jinxes or curses. But I'm a Minnesota Twins fan, and they've lost 18 straight playoff games. I'm just looking for answers at this point.
Greg Rachac: Absolutely. I'd wear the same clothes for weeks if my teams kept winning.
5. Who is one 1980s star you wonder what happened to, but don't care enough to Google it?
John Letasky: Do James Worthy or Doug Williams count?
Jeff Welsch: Morgan Fairchild, though it now appears she's resurfaced playing basketball at Shields Valley High School.
Bill Bighaus: The Amazing Kreskin.
Jake Iverson: I've often thought about the third guy from Uncle Tupelo. One member formed Wilco, the other started Son Volt, and the third could walk up to me and introduce himself and I wouldn't recognize him.