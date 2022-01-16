Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jake Iverson: It's great! Excellent progress for the sport. And it takes a lot for me to praise the Yankees.

Greg Rachac: Love it. Next up: A woman as president.

3. Will Georgia football have to wait 41 years again before winning another national championship?

John Letasky: Probably not, but you never can tell how sports will turn out. It's incredibly tough to climb any mountain.

Jeff Welsch: Not unless North Dakota State decides to move up to FBS.

Bill Bighaus: No. They will beat Alabama for the title again next season. The Bulldogs are loaded with promising freshmen and recruits.

Jake Iverson: Now that they've finally gotten Alabama off their back, a school of that size with that recruiting base should be back.

Greg Rachac: Since it will probably be Georgia vs. Alabama in the CFP title game for the foreseeable future, I'm thinking not.

4. Do you believe in jinxes in sports?