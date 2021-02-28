Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Tiger Woods ever return to competitive golf?
John Letasky: First off, I hope Mr. Woods makes a full recovery. And, Tiger is too much of a fighter to call it a career. He'll be back.
Jeff Welsch: Without knowing the full extent of his injuries, hard to say. But it's golf. I suspect Tom Brady will be winning PGA titles in 20 years.
Mario Small: For the glory of it all! Sure he will. The competitive nature that drives all the greats is before him. You're only as good as your next round.
Bill Bighaus: Sad to say, but I think he is finished. His leg and ankle injuries sound very serious, and the accident surely didn't help his surgically repaired back.
Greg Rachac: It was hard to believe he had much left physically even before this accident. Can he return? Perhaps. Can he win again? That's going to be tough.
2. In Montana, will participation in girls wrestling grow next year?
John Letasky: Definitely. All indicators point to girls wrestling growing at every level. This was a fantastic first year of high school action.
Jeff Welsch: No question. I was struck by the interest and support in our readership. Girls wrestling is still a novelty, but it clearly isn't an outlier.
Mario Small: Definitely. A shout out to Sidney's Amaiya Kirn. I saw this championship coming. Kirn's mother and aunts competed in AAU wrestling in the '80s. The sport's female roots run deep in Montana.
Bill Bighaus: Sounds like it was a big success in its first year. I see its popularity growing. The MHSA should just go ahead and make it a permanent sport.
Greg Rachac: Yes. In fact, who will be the first four-time girls wrestling champ in Montana? Can't wait to find out.
3. Will Novak Djokovic surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in career major tennis wins?
John Letasky: Probably, but I sure hope Federer has one more left in him.
Jeff Welsch: Long way to go, but as with any sport it's "if he stays healthy ..." And to my friend Bill Bighaus: "ARE YOU SERIOUS?!!!!!"
Mario Small: Records are made to be broken. I remember when no one thought the great Pete Sampras would ever be caught. My favorite, bar none? Andre Agassi (mullet years), Sampras' ultimate serve-returning adversary.
Bill Bighaus: I am aware of his success, but not his total number of wins. I haven't really followed tennis closely since the days of John McEnroe.
Greg Rachac: Barring something unforeseen, yes. There's no doubt that the last 15 or so years have represented the greatest era for men's tennis.
4. Is it harder to score an ace in golf or bowl a perfect game?
John Letasky: Both require skill, perfection, timing, and maybe even a little luck — but a 300 in bowling requires this 12 consecutive times.
Jeff Welsch: I'll get an ace some day out of sheer luck. But even though I bowled better than 250 numerous times as a long-ago weeknight warrior, I'll never get a 300. Easy call.
Mario Small: Par three? Gauged with my own luck and athletic prowess, acing a stroke golfing would be a better bet than keeping any kind of consistent form to crush a 300 bowling.
Bill Bighaus: I think handling the pressure-packed and nerve-racking nature of the 10th frame makes the 300 game a very satisfying feat.
Greg Rachac: You only have to hit one great shot for an ace in golf. A perfect game in bowling requires much more consistency. Good luck with either.
5. What's your favorite snack at a high school sports concession stand?
John Letasky: Usually a slice of pizza and a drink of water is a nice option during a break while covering a prep event. If it's a Legion baseball game, a hot dog or hamburger!
Jeff Welsch: I'm always looking for chewy chocolate-chip cookies and the bottomless Pepsi dispenser. Footnote: I wish I hadn't read Mario Small's answer just before lunch.
Mario Small: Kind of a hybrid I came up with while watching entire prep games frosh-varsity. A mixture of popcorn, Skittles and M&M's with a side of liquid gold (cheese).
Bill Bighaus: Diet Coke and a Snickers bar.
Greg Rachac: What's this Taco in a Bag that everyone likes? Never had it, want to try it.