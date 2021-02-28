Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will Tiger Woods ever return to competitive golf?

John Letasky: First off, I hope Mr. Woods makes a full recovery. And, Tiger is too much of a fighter to call it a career. He'll be back.

Jeff Welsch: Without knowing the full extent of his injuries, hard to say. But it's golf. I suspect Tom Brady will be winning PGA titles in 20 years.

Mario Small: For the glory of it all! Sure he will. The competitive nature that drives all the greats is before him. You're only as good as your next round.

Bill Bighaus: Sad to say, but I think he is finished. His leg and ankle injuries sound very serious, and the accident surely didn't help his surgically repaired back.

Greg Rachac: It was hard to believe he had much left physically even before this accident. Can he return? Perhaps. Can he win again? That's going to be tough.

2. In Montana, will participation in girls wrestling grow next year?

John Letasky: Definitely. All indicators point to girls wrestling growing at every level. This was a fantastic first year of high school action.