Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Jake Iverson: Yeah they did. As frustrating as it can be, safety has to come first.

Victor Flores: It's a bummer that some players will be robbed of their one chance to play in the Olympics, largely because the NHL doesn't want to lose more money.

Mike Scherting: Understandable. It's probably better to be safe than sorry the way events now are getting postponed and canceled.

Greg Rachac: Considering the large number of games the league has postponed so far, absolutely. But you can probably expect some changes to their protocols going forward.

3. Who will go down as a bigger Bobcats legend, Tommy Mellott or Troy Andersen?

Jeff Welsch: We tend to remember QBs. What's the first name 1984 evokes? Kelly Bradley. But another small-town guy, Mark Fellows (Choteau), also was a one-man wrecking crew.

Jake Iverson: Andersen likely goes down as the better player, but the story of Touchdown Tommy, the kid from Butte who could, is indelible. He's no longer just a Bobcats legend. He's a Montana one.