Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Will the Bobcats defeat North Dakota State and win the FCS championship on Jan. 8?
Jeff Welsch: Never underestimate the hunger factor. MSU has waited 37 years; for NDSU, this is like a trip to the grocery store.
Jake Iverson: It's a long shot. But so was rebounding after Cat-Griz. And so was beating Sam Houston. And so was riding a freshman QB to the title game. I'm not counting them out yet.
Victor Flores: I didn't like their chances at Sam Houston. I would've bet against them last week. NDSU deserves to be the favorite, but I'm done doubting MSU.
Mike Scherting: Not sure who the winner will be, but I'm pretty sure it will be a physical game. I'm also not sure the Bobcats can have Tommy Mellott run the ball 34 times again.
Greg Rachac: Will I be surprised if NDSU wins? Certainly not. But there's a lot of magic happening right now for MSU, so let's wait a bit before we crown the Bison again.
2. Did the NHL make the right decision to not send players to the Olympics?
Jeff Welsch: Only time will tell, but it's beginning to feel a lot like March 2020 all over again.
Jake Iverson: Yeah they did. As frustrating as it can be, safety has to come first.
Victor Flores: It's a bummer that some players will be robbed of their one chance to play in the Olympics, largely because the NHL doesn't want to lose more money.
Mike Scherting: Understandable. It's probably better to be safe than sorry the way events now are getting postponed and canceled.
Greg Rachac: Considering the large number of games the league has postponed so far, absolutely. But you can probably expect some changes to their protocols going forward.
3. Who will go down as a bigger Bobcats legend, Tommy Mellott or Troy Andersen?
Jeff Welsch: We tend to remember QBs. What's the first name 1984 evokes? Kelly Bradley. But another small-town guy, Mark Fellows (Choteau), also was a one-man wrecking crew.
Jake Iverson: Andersen likely goes down as the better player, but the story of Touchdown Tommy, the kid from Butte who could, is indelible. He's no longer just a Bobcats legend. He's a Montana one.
Victor Flores: Tommy could win multiple FCS titles and I still don't think he'd top Troy's legendary status. Future generations won't believe what Troy did in his MSU career.
Mike Scherting: There will be room enough for both in the Bobcats' hall of legends.
Greg Rachac: Touchdown Tommy has three more years to add to his story. That said, we'll probably never see a player as versatile as Troy Andersen again.
4. How incredible was the Scobey boys basketball team's state-record 57-game winning streak?
Jeff Welsch: It's certainly a marvel, but then I remember girls have played for only 50 years and three teams have longer streaks — led by Fairfield's staggering 120.
Jake Iverson: One of the things I love most about this state is how many little communities there are. Scobey (pop. 999) taking down a record held by a Missoula (pop. 73K) school is pretty remarkable.
Victor Flores: It's hard to fathom, and it's slightly bittersweet because they didn't get a chance to win the 2019-20 title outright.
Mike Scherting: Any streak that long, regardless of classification, is worth celebrating. Kudos to the Spartans!
Greg Rachac: The Spartans eclipsed the other Spartans — Missoula Sentinel from way back in the '60s. Considering that record held on for so long, it's a very big deal.
5. One last holiday question for 2021 — what is your favorite Christmas carol?
Jeff Welsch: Thanks to this question, I will now have Jose Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" swimming in my head for the next few days.
Jake Iverson: I'm partial to The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York," which sounds like an entire Broadway musical crammed into five minutes.
Victor Flores: "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" by DMX (RIP).
Mike Scherting: Whatever tune my daughter chooses to sing.
Greg Rachac: It's not a carol, per se, and it's much maligned, but Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" has a message I can get behind.