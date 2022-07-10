Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. How interested are you in the Montana Mile on July 15 with the field announced on Thursday?
John Letasky: There are some top-flight men's and women's runners, so I'm anticipating a good race and fast times.
Jeff Welsch: A highlight of the sporting summer, for sure.
Bill Bighaus: MSU's Duncan Hamilton will be here fresh off a big performance at the Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. You have to be impressed.
Mike Scherting: It's grown to be an impressive event, and while I'm usually working those nights, I enjoy reading colleague Greg Rachac's recaps.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I think it's one of the most fun races on the calendar with unique matchups.
People are also reading…
2. How impressive was Joey Chestnut's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory, considering he also dealt with a protester while competing?
John Letasky: That was impressive. Now the next time a protester thinks about doing something like this, they might think twice and won't do it.
Jeff Welsch: My gag-reflex triggers and my stomach aches every time I hear the guy's name. I picture those dogs remaining in his intestinal tract for years.
Bill Bighaus: He had already eaten 17 hot dogs before he dealt with the protester. He made the tackle on stage, then polished off 46 more hot dogs. What a gamer!
Mike Scherting: Competitive eating (mmpfph) is not my (mmpfph) cup of tea.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I confess I missed that one.
3. After a year of the Knockout Round in Pioneer League baseball has the concept grown on you, or have you changed your opinion of it?
John Letasky: I'm fine with it at this level and believe it brings some energy, drama and excitement to the game.
Jeff Welsch: Call me a purist, but I'm still highly annoyed that Major League Baseball starts the 10th inning with a runner on second.
Bill Bighaus: Nope. It's still a gimmick I don't like.
Mike Scherting: Actually, I'd prefer just calling it a tie game. Give three points in the standings for a win and a point for a tie, a la soccer, and call it a day.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I once watched a game that lasted 17 innings so while I have yet to see the knockout round in person, I think the idea is more entertaining than watching players who've never pitched try to close a game.
4. What is the future of the Pac-12 Conference?
John Letasky: With it being July, I hate to think about college sports and not summertime activities but it seems like the Pac-12 as we knew it is history.
Jeff Welsch: If the league can hang on to Oregon, Washington and Stanford, the Conference of Champions has a chance to remain ... a conference.
Bill Bighaus: It's bleak. Oregon and Washington are as good as gone.
Mike Scherting: It's (avocado) toast.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Ugh.
5. Are you doing any summertime reading?
John Letasky: Yes, currently I'm reading "Love & Try" by Andrew Giangola, and "Just Tyrus" by Tyrus. I plan to read "Far Side of the Moon" by Liisa Jorgensen next.
Jeff Welsch: Reading the daily news wears me out, so any down time is spent on a bicycle pedaling through my summer of discontent.
Bill Bighaus: I have a friend who wrote a book about the "after" life of Elvis Presley entitled "He Walks Among Us." Once I buy the book, that's what I will be reading.
Mike Scherting: I'm constantly reading, summertime or otherwise. Currently reading "The Cause: The American Revolution and Its Discontents" as I'm re-reading "The Day of Battle: The War in Sicily and Italy, 1943-44." Trying not to get the battles confused!
Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm stockpiling recommendations for my vacation coming up.