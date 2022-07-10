Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

John Letasky: That was impressive. Now the next time a protester thinks about doing something like this, they might think twice and won't do it.

Jeff Welsch: My gag-reflex triggers and my stomach aches every time I hear the guy's name. I picture those dogs remaining in his intestinal tract for years.

Bill Bighaus: He had already eaten 17 hot dogs before he dealt with the protester. He made the tackle on stage, then polished off 46 more hot dogs. What a gamer!

Mike Scherting: Competitive eating (mmpfph) is not my (mmpfph) cup of tea.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I confess I missed that one.

3. After a year of the Knockout Round in Pioneer League baseball has the concept grown on you, or have you changed your opinion of it?

John Letasky: I'm fine with it at this level and believe it brings some energy, drama and excitement to the game.

Jeff Welsch: Call me a purist, but I'm still highly annoyed that Major League Baseball starts the 10th inning with a runner on second.

Bill Bighaus: Nope. It's still a gimmick I don't like.

Mike Scherting: Actually, I'd prefer just calling it a tie game. Give three points in the standings for a win and a point for a tie, a la soccer, and call it a day.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I once watched a game that lasted 17 innings so while I have yet to see the knockout round in person, I think the idea is more entertaining than watching players who've never pitched try to close a game.

4. What is the future of the Pac-12 Conference?

John Letasky: With it being July, I hate to think about college sports and not summertime activities but it seems like the Pac-12 as we knew it is history.

Jeff Welsch: If the league can hang on to Oregon, Washington and Stanford, the Conference of Champions has a chance to remain ... a conference.

Bill Bighaus: It's bleak. Oregon and Washington are as good as gone.

Mike Scherting: It's (avocado) toast.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Ugh.

5. Are you doing any summertime reading?

John Letasky: Yes, currently I'm reading "Love & Try" by Andrew Giangola, and "Just Tyrus" by Tyrus. I plan to read "Far Side of the Moon" by Liisa Jorgensen next.

Jeff Welsch: Reading the daily news wears me out, so any down time is spent on a bicycle pedaling through my summer of discontent.

Bill Bighaus: I have a friend who wrote a book about the "after" life of Elvis Presley entitled "He Walks Among Us." Once I buy the book, that's what I will be reading.

Mike Scherting: I'm constantly reading, summertime or otherwise. Currently reading "The Cause: The American Revolution and Its Discontents" as I'm re-reading "The Day of Battle: The War in Sicily and Italy, 1943-44." Trying not to get the battles confused!

Lindsay Rossmiller: I'm stockpiling recommendations for my vacation coming up.