Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Before the playoffs started how much did you know about Phillies manager Rob Thomson?

John Letasky: He was a former Yankees coach and bench coach and seemed to do a good job with New York. Hopefully he leads Philly to a title.

Jake Iverson: The guy who sang "Smooth" with Santana?

Bill Bighaus: I thought he once was a second baseman for the San Francisco Giants, but I think I am wrong.

Briar Napier: Nothing, but it begs asking ... how many Canadian coaches (minus the NHL) have won Big 5 championships? Could be historic for our pals north of the border.

Mike Scherting: I knew of him. What a great job he's done. Who knows what was going on with the team under Joe Girardi before Thomson took over.

2. How can MLB help grow the game to increase Black participation in baseball?

John Letasky: It probably starts at the youth levels, although maybe the interest isn't there like it is in other sports.

Jake Iverson: Plenty. But step one is making baseball appealing to young people by ending blackouts and letting them actually watch their favorite team play on TV.

Bill Bighaus: I wasn't even aware this was a problem for MLB. Just make sure everybody has equal opportunities, I guess.

Briar Napier: Infrastructure is so important in building a sport. Step 1 in doing that is by doing away with the growing amount of "pay-to-play" teams that essentially shut out underprivileged kids from the jump.

Mike Scherting: Create opportunities for Black youth to play. It all comes down to access to equipment, fields, etc.

3. Is Tom Brady reevaluating playing this year with the Bucs on a 3-game skid?

John Letasky: Probably not. The competitor that Brady is, he's probably trying hard to find a solution.

Jake Iverson: What, you wouldn't destroy your family to go 8-9 in the worst division in the league?

Bill Bighaus: Why do we always have to talk about Brady? Let's talk about the great job Geno Smith is doing with the Seahawks.

Briar Napier: Well, you can only go so long playing a brutal sport with a steady diet of kale, avocados and Advil.

Mike Scherting: 8-9 Jake? You might be being a bit optimistic. Seriously, though, this situation has to be troubling for their children.

4. Where will baseball slugger Aaron Judge be playing next season?

John Letasky: Hopefully back in New York. It's a tough place to play, but listen to most former Yankees and New York is the best place to play.

Jake Iverson: I would have said Yankees, but being booed at home after dragging your under-performing corpse of a team into the playoffs should rightly leave a bad taste in his mouth. He's going home to San Francisco.

Bill Bighaus: He isn't going anywhere and neither is Aaron Boone. It will take more than a few boos to chase them off.

Briar Napier: The Mets would be hilarious. Hellfire would rain down on his return to Yankee Stadium.

Mike Scherting: If I'm him, I'm not putting on the black pinstripes again. I understand fans in the Bronx have their reputation to uphold, but booing Judge after he carried that team to the playoffs was a huge mistake.

5. You've been taken back in time and are a youth in 1985. What would your Halloween costume be?

John Letasky: So many 1980s personalities/characters to choose from. Hulkamania was running wild in 1985, so how about Hulk Hogan.

Jake Iverson: I think I'd still be riding the "Return of the Jedi" high, so Luke Skywalker in the black suit with the single black glove.

Bill Bighaus: I was in my early 30s in 1985. Let's go back to the mid-1960s so I can wear my Batman costume.

Briar Napier: I feel like kid me would've eaten up Arnold Schwarzenegger's tough-guy look in "Commando," which came out in early October 1985.

Mike Scherting: Sadly, I wasn't a youth in 1985. Take me back to '75, though, and I'm Johnny Bench holding eight of the largest candy bars I can find in one hand.