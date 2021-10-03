 Skip to main content
Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five
1. Would you have guessed Brian Kelly was the winningest football coach in Notre Dame history? 

John Letasky: With as long as he's been there it shouldn't be a shocker, but that fact kind of surprised me. 

Jeff Welsch: With as many games as teams play now, and Notre Dame needing only to go 6-5 to qualify for the four-team playoff, I'm not surprised.

Bill Bighaus: No. I probably would have guessed Lou Holtz or Ara Parseghian. 

Mike Scherting: Frankly, it's hard to put Kelly into the same sentence as Rockne. Kelly has made the Irish consistently good, but not good enough.

Greg Rachac: Last time I checked, Knute Rockne still has three national championships to Brian Kelly's zero.

2. Any thoughts on Shaquille O'Neal saying he doesn't want to be considered a celebrity anymore?

John Letasky: I thought Shaq's reasoning was right on. Most celebrities are definitely out of touch these days. 

Jeff Welsch: He sacrificed any privacy when he signed his first NBA contract, but I get it — the guy has nowhere to hide except behind a couple sumo wrestlers.

Bill Bighaus: Celebrity aside, the way people act anymore in public it's just as embarrassing to be an ordinary adult or parent. Good for Shaq.

Mike Scherting: Step away from the spotlight, big fella!

Greg Rachac: Makes it difficult when you're endorsing a hundred different products and have a starring role on Inside The NBA.

3. The Lakers look like they'll have the NBA's oldest roster. Should LeBron and Co. be concerned? 

John Letasky: Superstar teams tend to fail and old legs in the NBA can tire at the end of the year. 

Jeff Welsch: Old is relative these days. Just look at Tom Brady. So, no.

Bill Bighaus: When it comes to the NBA or real life, don't underestimate old people.

Mike Scherting: I'm sure they'll try to coast as much as they can during the regular season. That said, I rarely underestimate LeBron and I won't now.

Greg Rachac: For as much load management and off days the players take anymore, I'm sure it won't be a problem.

4. Is the red turf at Eastern Washington's Roos Field a good look, or the ugliest in college sports? 

John Letasky: It's pretty ugly, but if that's what EWU wants as its look go for it. 

Jeff Welsch: It always takes some getting used to, but props to the Eagles for writing their home-field advantage in blood.

Bill Bighaus: As a graduate of Eastern Washington, what do you expect me to say? It's a great look ... a winning look.

Mike Scherting: I wouldn't say it's the ugliest, but it's time as something to talk about has come and gone.

Greg Rachac: The novelty wore off a long time ago. My retinas are still burning from that game in 2015.

5. Are you ready to spend more than $1 per item in some locations at the Dollar Tree?

John Letasky: Another sign of the troubling times. When will the inflation stop? 

Jeff Welsch: "Dollar" stores have charged more than a dollar for some of their goods. Prices always go up. Don't think we'll ever see a 15-cent Mickey D's burger again.

Bill Bighaus: Sure. I grew up with 5 & Dime variety stores, and not everything in there cost a nickel or dime. I went in looking for sweets, though, not household wares.

Mike Scherting: Will the franchise have to change its name: Dollar(s) Tree? Two-Dollar Tree? Dollar Plus?

Greg Rachac: Sure — so long as they're paying their employees a living wage.

