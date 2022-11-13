Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Who will win the Cat-Griz football game Saturday?

John Letasky: The Griz appear to be on a roll and desperately need this game ... but it will be the Cats claiming victory.

Jeff Welsch: The way this game seems to go, it's the team you least expect — in this case the Griz.

Bill Bighaus: Touchdown Tommy will enhance his already legendary status by beating the Griz in another wild game.

Jake Iverson: Touchdown Tommy on his home turf? I'm leaning Cats in a squeaker.

Briar Napier: It's my first one I've experienced as a Montanan, so I expect chaos. And a narrow Cats win.

2. Did Dusty Baker win over any of his critics as a manager with the Astros' World Series victory?

John Letasky: Baker was the feel-good story of this Fall Classic. His legacy is definitely secure.

Jeff Welsch: Who could be a critic of that guy? We should all be so spirited and jovial at 73.

Bill Bighaus: How can a guy who won World Series as a player and manager have any critics? Sounds like a life well lived to me.

Jake Iverson: A well-deserved win for a baseball lifer, and a nice ribbon of positivity to grasp onto in this Astros meat grinder.

Briar Napier: I hope so. Lot to like about him. Truly a "good guy" of the game as both player and manager.

3. So, what is wrong with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers?

John Letasky: Not really sure, but it seems the magic has run out. The Pack definitely needs a win over Dallas today.

Jeff Welsch: Rodgers has been so busy running from his imaginary "woke" mobs he's forgotten how to run from defensive ends.

Bill Bighaus: Short answer. Rodgers is simply getting too old.

Jake Iverson: Rodger's brain has turned to mush from a deadly combination of head trauma and ayahuasca, and he's due $58 million next year. It's Kirks' division now, baby.

Briar Napier: Offensive disarray and an awful run defense? Is this Detroit? But seriously, like many quarterbacks this year around Rodgers' age, the NFL is quickly turning into no league for old men.

4. Will Jeff Saturday be able to turn the Colts around?

John Letasky: It seems that scenarios like this do indeed work sometimes. If it doesn't, there's always next year for Indy.

Jeff Welsch: Well, not by Saturday (bada-bing). What a bizarre hire, though he's given every 3-7 high school coach in America renewed hope.

Bill Bighaus: No. He has quickly gone from an ESPN commentator to NFL head coach. Sundays aren't going to be much fun for Saturday.

Jake Iverson: Absolutely not. But you have to wonder whether one of the many qualified minority candidates might have be able to, were they not passed over for a coach with no coaching experience

Briar Napier: Have you seen Indianapolis try to run the football? Saturday may physically need to play center again to solve that mess.

5. Have you adjusted to the switch to Mountain Standard Time yet?

John Letasky: Love Daylight Saving Time in the summer and spring and I do enjoy Standard Time in the fall and winter.

Jeff Welsch: Hate it, hate it, hate it. If I wanted it to be dark by 4:30 I'd move to Fairbanks.

Bill Bighaus: I'd say that I've got about half of my clocks adjusted to the right time.

Jake Iverson: This won't be popular but I don't mind it. I like it light in the mornings, and it's easy to catch up on movies, readings and sleep when there's nothing to do outside after 3 p.m.

Briar Napier: I don't think you ever "adjust," you just deal with it. The only bright side is that it means college basketball season is nigh.