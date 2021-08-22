Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What are you looking forward to most for the upcoming high school sports season?
Jeff Welsch: Seeing if/when the full-speed-ahead approach to games and attendance collides with this fall's COVID surge.
Mike Scherting: To feel the surge of adrenaline during a big game's big moments. Even after 32 years of doing this, I probably get more nervous than the athletes, hoping I can do those moments justice in words.
Victor Flores: It will be weird to go through this season as more of an observer of high school sports. I'm enjoying the MSU beat, but there will be things I miss about covering preps.
Lindsay Rossmiller: The bands. There's a particular soundtrack to game days that was just a bit quiet last year.
Greg Rachac: The pageantry and atmosphere. And to Jeff's point, hoping against hope we aren't hurtling towards doom.
2. Forget the rookies: Which second-year NFL quarterback will have the best season in 2021?
Jeff Welsch: Justin Herbert threw in the rain at Oregon and now has another year of SoCal sunshine ahead. Sounds like a recipe for success to me.
Mike Scherting: I have no good reason to give you here, but I'm going with Jalen Hurts.
Victor Flores: I'm an Oregon grad, but I wasn't convinced Herbert would be a great pro. I'm convinced now.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I have to go with a Duck: Justin Herbert!
Greg Rachac: Herbert is probably the right pick, but the contrarian in me says Joe Burrow eventually makes a big return from that knee injury.
3. The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has purchased a stake in MLB's Milwaukee Brewers. Smart move?
Jeff Welsch: The move is at least as good for optics in a small-market city as it is for financial gain, which might be the point. Dude's got plenty of dough already.
Mike Scherting: The guy loves Milwaukee and it's great to see elite athletes put down stakes in small markets.
Victor Flores: Probably, but I'll admit I don't really understand why athletes do this.
Lindsay Rossmiller: I think it reassures fans when players like Giannis and Patrick Mahomes do it that they're also invested in the community.
Greg Rachac: Saw a video of him swinging a bat. Yikes! It's best he's in the owners' box ... and a basketball player.
4. A question for all you hockey fans: Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has retired at 39 ... is he among the all-time greats?
Jeff Welsch: That's a little like asking me about all-time greats in cricket, but sure. Any goalie who's lasted that long gets a look simply for longevity.
Mike Scherting: Fifty franchise records with the Rangers and no Stanley Cup. The organization greatly let him down.
Victor Flores: Absolutely. Just don't ask me why he's an all-time great.
Lindsay Rossmiller: Sure? But when your sport has someone literally nicknamed "The Great One," everyone else is just chasing.
Greg Rachac: Yes, but he never won the Stanley Cup. That hurts his on-ice legacy.
5. What's the best piece of memorabilia, sports or otherwise, you own?
Jeff Welsch: I still have the game program from the 1966 Michigan State-Notre Dame football "game of the century." Alas, by penciling a "10" by each team's name I surely diminished the value.
Mike Scherting: I only own what memories are in my own head. Not much of a collector of memorabilia like that. (That said, Greg's item is pretty awesome.)
Victor Flores: I own a relatively rare painting (6,000 prints) that shows a room filled with San Francisco 49ers memorabilia. Memoriabilinception!
Lindsay Rossmiller: Do concert t-shirts count?
Greg Rachac: A scorecard my grandfather filled out at a 1926 Yankees/Tigers game. Ruth and Gehrig went a combined 0 for 5 but Tony Lazzeri hit a three-run shot.