Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What are you looking forward to most for the upcoming high school sports season?

Jeff Welsch: Seeing if/when the full-speed-ahead approach to games and attendance collides with this fall's COVID surge.

Mike Scherting: To feel the surge of adrenaline during a big game's big moments. Even after 32 years of doing this, I probably get more nervous than the athletes, hoping I can do those moments justice in words.

Victor Flores: It will be weird to go through this season as more of an observer of high school sports. I'm enjoying the MSU beat, but there will be things I miss about covering preps.

Lindsay Rossmiller: The bands. There's a particular soundtrack to game days that was just a bit quiet last year.

Greg Rachac: The pageantry and atmosphere. And to Jeff's point, hoping against hope we aren't hurtling towards doom.

2. Forget the rookies: Which second-year NFL quarterback will have the best season in 2021?