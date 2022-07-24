Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What retired athlete's tweets do you enjoy following on Twitter and why?

John Letasky: It's a toss-up between Ric Flair and Jim McMahon. McMahon tweets videos about the '85 Bears and Flair has been tweeting about his "last match" quite a bit.

Jake Iverson: Rod Carew is a real delight, a mixture of classic stories and anecdotes from his playing time, and astute observations about today's game without ever venturing into "get off my lawn" territory.

Bill Bighaus: I am not on Twitter.

Mike Scherting: Joey Votto might be the only athlete I follow ... and he's not retired, so I guess he doesn't count.

Greg Rachac: Rex Chapman. Cogent, funny and politically unapologetic.

2. What new sport would you like to see introduced to the Big Sky State Games?

John Letasky: Home Run Derby would be fun and might be a big draw. I'd also like to see a return of wrestling. A classic cross country live race might also serve as a way for prep athletes to ready for the upcoming season.

Jake Iverson: Something I could win. Competitive sleeping, maybe?

Bill Bighaus: The Big Sky State Games are in need of a face-lift. Start by adding electronic gaming and boxing.

Mike Scherting: Wiffle ball. See below.

Greg Rachac: Add whatever you want. Nothing can top the Montana Mile.

3. If a Montana athletic hall of fame was started, who should be the first five inductees?

John Letasky: Dave McNally, Dan Mortensen, Shannon (Cate) Schweyen, Bill Zadick and Gene Davis.

Jake Iverson: Elvis Old Bull, Dave McNally, Phil Jackson, Conrad Anker and Alice Greenough Orr.

Bill Bighaus: Dave McNally, Dave Dickenson, Dan Mortensen, Shannon Schweyen and Lones Wigger.

Mike Scherting: Dave McNally, Shannon Schweyen, Dan Mortensen, Wayne Estes and Evel Knievel. Anyone who broke that many bones on the way to being a world-wide sensation can be top-5 in my book.

Greg Rachac: Dave McNally, Shannon Schweyen, Dave Dickenson, Wayne Estes and Todd Foster.

4. Is baseball's Midsummer Classic your favorite major professional all-star game?

John Letasky: Yes. Growing up, I followed the game closely and today it is the one all-star contest that still interests me.

Jake Iverson: Baseball is the most difficult sport to fake, so to speak, so it's the one where everyone is usually trying the hardest.

Bill Bighaus: Yes, but I didn't get the chance to watch it this time around.

Mike Scherting: Yeah, but that's not saying much. The other all-star games stink, and MLB's has lost most of its luster.

Greg Rachac: Yes, but I'm sure we could all do without the mindless in-game player interviews.

5. What was your favorite activity or game to play with the other neighborhood kids in your youth?

John Letasky: Backyard baseball, or home run derby. We had some competitive games. Basketball would be a close second.

Jake Iverson: I'm a big fan of H-O-R-S-E, but we were always most at home playing classic backyard baseball. Games rarely went the full nine innings without it being called on account of sets of brothers getting into fights.

Bill Bighaus: Wiffle ball and tackle football.

Mike Scherting: Wiffle ball. And it's not even close.

Greg Rachac: Are you saying I'm no longer in my youth??