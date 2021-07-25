Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

Mario Small: A new world order is soon approaching. WBA (World Basketball Association). The Euros are slowly closing the gap.

3. Keeping with basketball, are the Bucks the favorite for the NBA title next season?

John Letasky: Milwaukee definitely deserves the No. 1 ranking going into next season.

Jeff Welsch: If "Adonis" Giannas is as committed next year as he was this year — and no reason to think he won't — it's a lock.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Nothing is ever a given. But I do like seeing a team like Milwaukee atop the pile.

Mike Scherting: Nope. They need to get better, not just another year older. A lot of good teams were beset by injuries in the postseason and expect them to return to form.

Mario Small: No. Who knows? There is so much flexibility that it will be a playoff scenario.

4. What Montana Olympian do you most recall watching?

John Letasky: Todd Foster. Back in 1988 it seemed most of Billings was following the "Kid" in Seoul.