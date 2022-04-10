Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Were you expecting Tiger Woods to play in the Masters?

John Letasky: Not initially, but as the stories started to come in this week I thought Tiger would play. His comeback has been incredible.

Jeff Welsch: Not surprised one bit, and you know the TV execs were praying he'd play as long as he could walk.

Bill Bighaus: I knew Phil was out, but hadn't heard much about Tiger's playing status. I am not surprised that he is competing.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I can't say I was expecting one way or the other, but who doesn't enjoy a comeback story?

Jake Iverson: Didn't necessarily see it coming so shortly after what sounded like a career-ending car crash. But I learned long ago to never count out Tiger.

2. Is there too much specialization, with student-athletes focusing only on one activity, in youth sports?

John Letasky: Growing up, kids should try several different sports or activities. If a student-athlete wants to specialize in high school, that is their choice.

Jeff Welsch: Don't get me started on this one. Specialization in youth sports isn't about the kids, it's about the parents and their egos. Period.

Bill Bighaus: I worry about everything when parents get involved.

Lindsay Rossmiller: At some point, everyone's competitive career comes to an end. So my concern is what kids are left with when that time comes if that's all they've poured their time and energy into.

Jake Iverson: Just let the kids play.

3. Is there a more fitting name for an event than the NCAA's Frozen Four hockey tournament?

John Letasky: I just love the Frozen Four name. But, I'm not going to argue with Bighaus about WrestleMania as that takes the cake.

Jeff Welsch: It certainly tells you what sport it's referencing, but there's nothing quite like "The Thrilla in Manilla".

Bill Bighaus: It's not quite as good as WrestleMania.

Lindsay Rossmiller: It certainly ranks up there.

Jake Iverson: You know what's good? Monday Night Football. Tells you all you need to know, right there.

4. The USFL begins play next Saturday. What should fans expect?

John Letasky: I'm not sure. Hopefully the league succeeds, but the recent track record of upstart pro leagues isn't good.

Jeff Welsch: For the sake of the USFL and its fans, they'd be best off expecting that Donald Trump isn't allowed anywhere near the league this go-round unless he buys tickets.

Bill Bighaus: Some solid coaching from Bart Andrus of the Philadelphia Stars. Andrus was Rocky Mountain College's head football coach in 1996.

Lindsay Rossmiller: Since I probably couldn't name more than two teams, I'm not the best person to be providing guidance on what to expect.

Jake Iverson: To be surprised to learn that the eight teams, despite being named after different places, all play in the same city.

5. Any interest in any of the upcoming events at MetraPark?

John Letasky: Definitely, since I work in the sports department at The Gazette. Hank and the WWE would be fun to attend.

Jeff Welsch: Have they booked Fleetwood Mac, Olivia Newton-John or Abba yet?

Bill Bighaus: For a guy who likes bowling, horse racing and golf, nothing on this year's lineup jumps out. Seems like there is a gun show every other week. Maybe I should stockpile a few.

Lindsay Rossmiller: I confess I haven't looked.

Jake Iverson: I have tickets to see Hank Jr. with my folks, who last saw him at the same venue in 1988. Wouldn't mind some announcements geared towards people below the age of 70, though.

