1. After its fifth title (and third since 2011), has UConn men's basketball earned the right to be called a "blue blood"?

John Letasky: Whatever you want to call the Huskies, they are one of college basketball's elites.

Jeff Welsch: Considering the rules violations during two of those championship runs, and the hiccups between them, this is a hard "no."

Victor Flores: I wish I could find a clearer definition of "blue blood," but based on what I've read, UConn qualifies.

Briar Napier: UConn has the same amount of titles as Duke and Indiana and more than Kansas. I don't think you'll find many folks who don't consider the other three "blue bloods."

Mike Scherting: Maybe not a "blue blood," but how about "new blood?" The Huskies might not have the longstanding tradition of the others, but five titles since 1999 is fairly blue blood-ish.

2. Between Caitlin Clark, LSU's win and chatter about trash talk, did this tourney feel like a landmark moment for women's college hoops?

John Letasky: It seems that there has been more interest by the general public every year and this tourney pushed that level up even more.

Jeff Welsch: The TV ratings tell the tale of the tape. America was enthralled by Clark, Angel Reese and a coach who raided Dolly Parton's closet.

Victor Flores: Definitely. As an Oregon grad, I can't help but wonder if fellow Duck Sabrina Ionescu would've made an impact similar to Clark's if COVID didn't erase the 2020 NCAA tourney.

Briar Napier: Absolutely. If Caitlin Clark can get my mother, who I've never seen tune into a hoops game in my life, to watch the title game, then women's basketball is in a pretty good place.

Mike Scherting: It would be better if we were bickering about how great the games/tourney was, but instead the back-and-forth is over other things, just like other sports. So, yes, women's college hoops has arrived!

3. Anyone in particular stand out from Montana's and/or Montana State's pro days this week?

John Letasky: It's hard to predict, and sometimes track with the other sports happening, that's for sure. Hopefully someone gets the call on draft day.

Jeff Welsch: How ridiculously cold it was.

Victor Flores: It looked like UM's Patrick O'Connell had a strong day in Missoula. In Bozeman, Rocky's Wes Moeai was impressively strong, and MSU's Ty Okada probably guaranteed himself an NFL opportunity.

Briar Napier: Particular shoutout to the Frontier guys who got a chance to show their stuff in front of pro scouts. Plenty of under-the-radar talent.

Mike Scherting: I'll let the evaluators evaluate. I wasn't there.

4. Is there a more high-pressure scenario in sports than trying to survive Amen Corner with a Sunday lead at The Masters?

John Letasky: In Montana, trying to join the four-time state wrestling club is pretty high stakes.

Jeff Welsch: Golf is so nichy. The world is watching when you're pitching with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth of a tied Game 7 of the World Series.

Victor Flores: There's a more high-pressure scenario in golf! The final three holes at The Players are as nervy as it gets, and the island green 17th isn't even the hardest hole of TPC Sawgrass' closing stretch.

Briar Napier: I think I would melt on an Augusta tee box on my own accord, let alone if thousands in attendance and millions at home were watching my every swing in a tournament.

Mike Scherting: For me, it's trying to write a coherent championship basketball game story on our ever-earlier deadlines and ever-later tip-offs.

5. Speaking of The Masters, what would you snack on at the concession stand with a $10 budget? (Menu linked here)

John Letasky: Somehow, I just don't see myself at The Masters. If I were lucky enough to go, I'd probably stick to water and enjoy the golf and scenery.

Jeff Welsch: Is that menu from 1972? At those crazy economical prices, I'm looking around for a craps table and slot machines.

Victor Flores: Like Briar, give me two of those ice cream sandwiches, please and thank you. I'd start the day with a chicken biscuit and have a pork BBQ sandwich for lunch/dinner (a $5 beer is intriguing, but not on a $10 budget).

Briar Napier: Two pimiento cheese sandwiches, an iced tea and a Georgia peach ice cream sandwich for $7.50 total. The remaining $2.50 will be for ice cream sandwich No. 2 later. Yay, carbs!

Mike Scherting: "You'll get nothing, and like it!" — Judge Elihu Smails, Bushwood Country Club co-founder and club champion.