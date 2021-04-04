Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. Which two teams will be playing in the World Series this year?

John Letasky: I'm sticking with Yankees-Dodgers with New York winning the throwback Series.

Jeff Welsch: The Dodgers are baseball's Gonzaga and the Yankees are Baylor. Heck, I thought L.A. just might go undefeated too.

Bill Bighaus: Former Mustang Aaron Boone of the Yankees is my favorite big-league manager, so let's have the Bronx Bombers win it all. St. Louis will be the team they beat.

Mike Scherting: The Padres and the Rays. Hey, that's a PadRays World Series! You like that?

Victor Flores: This season's Dodgers might be the best team ever, but the playoffs almost never play out the way we expect. I'll go with the Mark McGwire bowl: A's vs. Cardinals.

2. Which MLB club will be the surprise team this year?

John Letasky: So Bill Bighaus, my sister, and the many Seattle fans in Billings have something to cheer about, the Mariners.

Jeff Welsch: The Tigers channel the ghost of Al Kaline and do their part to shed Detroit's City of Losers tag by earning a wild-card berth.