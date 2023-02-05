1. Is the two-week wait between the league title games and Super Bowl too long?

John Letasky: It's about right. There is time for both teams to rest up and prepare and for the hype to build up.

Jeff Welsch: Two weeks to prepare and both teams will still have meetings between each play to decide what to do.

Bill Bighaus: It isn't when you've got the excitement of a Chinese spy balloon hovering overhead in your hometown.

Briar Napier: I think it's a good buffer. Let's the proper pomp and circumstance for the Super Bowl build and gives fans a break from football, football, football.

Mike Scherting: It is when your favorite team is playing. But when you don't care about the teams, you can tune out the inane coverage of minutia and when Super Sunday rolls around you're like, 'Oh, yeah, the game.'

2. Rocky Erickson recently wrote that the shot clock really hasn't changed the scoring output in games. Is this surprising?

John Letasky: Not really, but overall the shot clock was probably a good addition to the game.

Jeff Welsch: Reduce five seconds off the shot clock and let's see. What I'm more interested to know is if turnovers are up.

Bill Bighaus: My view is that the graduation of Damon Gros Ventre of Lodge Grass and Journey Emerson of Lame Deer had a bigger impact on scoring than the shot clock.

Briar Napier: To me, not really. Great defense trumps all in high school hoops (especially in B-C), and now you put the offenses they're up against on time crunches.

Mike Scherting: The cries for a shot clock were mostly in response to coaches taking the air out of the ball near the end of quarters/games. I never believe shot clocks were a panacea to increase scoring.

John Letasky: I like the John Madden comparison, Bill. Flint will do just fine and will likely liven up the broadcasts.

Jeff Welsch: Pretty confident he won't need any Tony Romo-esque interventions.

Bill Bighaus: I see him becoming the John Madden of PBR broadcasts. He will be great.

Briar Napier: Naturally charismatic and a ball of energy, he's going to do great. I wonder if/how PBR will utilize him across new platforms this way.

Mike Scherting: He's personable and will likely know the bulls' and riders' strengths and weaknesses as well as anyone.

4. Was there ever a more dangerous move in basketball than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's skyhook?

John Letasky: The shot was pretty devastating to the opposition. I'd put Kareem up near the very top in this category.

Jeff Welsch: I'd have to give the honors to whatever shot Wilt Chamberlain used most when he scored 100 points in Hershey, Pa.

Bill Bighaus: No. I like seeing Abdul-Jabbar getting some long overdue attention. He was my favorite player, too, and is the G.O.A.T. in my eyes. Enough of this constant Michael Jordan/LeBron James blather.

Briar Napier: My (lack of) age is showing here, but Allen Iverson's crossover reaped souls.

Mike Scherting: I've said in this space many times that a jump hook is the most underappreciated shot in basketball. Kareem was my first basketball hero, and I was working on my own skyhook by fifth grade.

5. So, how about that Chinese spy balloon spotted hovering over Billings late last week?

John Letasky: It's kind of frightening, but big kudos to Gazette photographer Larry Mayer, and also Chase Doak for his video, and the Gazette news desk. Local media still very much matters.

Jeff Welsch: I just hope for the sake of our national security that we got all the surveillance photos from the Kodak Instamatics festooned to the balloon.

Bill Bighaus: Unbelievable. Shout out to Larry Mayer for getting (no surprise!) that remarkable first photo, and Chase Doak for his terrific video and commentary. People worldwide appreciated their work.

Briar Napier: Maybe they were just trying to avoid the traffic jams at the new Chick-fil-A?

Mike Scherting: I could have sworn the world's spy technology had advanced beyond the old Civil War-era reconnaissance schemes. Hey, what's up with all these pigeons all the sudden?